Nearly three months after Naya Rivera's death, her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey has moved in with the "Glee" star's younger sister. It is said that the pair are working together to care for Naya's five-year-old son Josey.

Ryan Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera have found comfort in each other's company after the death of the actress due to drowning in Lake Piru. According to Daily Mail, the pair has been "inseparable" since.

As per the report, the actor and the model have rented a three-bedroom house together where they are "caring for Josey," who was found safe on a boat in the river where Naya drowned. By the look of the photos obtained by the publication, the pair is "spending every spare minute of their time together." It is said that since the death of the actress, the two have been "leaning heavily on each other for support."

Dorsey and Nickayla, who bears a striking resemblance to Naya, have been spotted together on multiple occasions this month. The 25-year-old model was reportedly spotted helping Dorsey move his stuff from his home in North Hills, in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley, previously this month. Two days later, they were seen moving his furniture to the new house that is 30 minutes away from his previous home.

They were also seen together stocking up groceries at a local Target store. An eye witness revealed that the duo looked "really comfortable together" as they help each other get through this difficult period in their lives.

"They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They're obviously helping lift each other's spirits," the source added.

Naya went missing during her boat trip to Lake Piru on July 8. She was accompanied by her son who was later found floating on the boat. Her body was recovered from the lake after five days of search mission. It is believed that she was able to save her son before she drowned in the river.

"There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself, Nickayla wrote on Instagram in heartbreaking tribute to her sister.