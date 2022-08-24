Fans are taking in all updates they can get their hands on about the upcoming sports video game less than a month before the "NBA 2K23" release date arrives next month. Here are some of the new details, including new updates and features coming to "The W."

For those new to the sports video game series, "The W" is the first WNBA My Player experience for the franchise and was introduced in the "NBA 2K21." Publisher 2K Games revealed the "NBA 2K23" will be introducing new features to "The W," such as community challenges, the Commissioner's Cup, playable versions of the WNBA All-Star game, and WNBA jerseys, according to Operation Sports.

All-Star & Commissioner's Cup

A brand new feature in "The W," players will now be able to make the All-Star team and join in the All-Star game. Another WNBA event that made it into the "NBA 2K23" game is the Commissioner's Cup, where gamers can compete all the way to the high-stakes final Cup game.

Community Goals

While basketball is a competitive sport, it does not mean that "NBA 2K23" players can't cooperate to achieve certain goals. In fact, the game's new mode encourages gamers to do just that so they'll earn rewards.

Every Season, the community will be facing six weekly goals that require players to work together to achieve. If the collective goals are reached, every "NBA 2K23" player will be given a reward, which will depend on their individual contribution level.

The W Rewards

The upcoming game will also introduce new content and epic rewards to The W. These include WNBA Jerseys, Logo, and Coach MyTEAM cards. These rewards will only be found in The W Online.

WNBA Jerseys

The "NBA 2K23" will offer a host of noteworthy brands that players can add to their wardrobe. The game will roll out 60 WNBA player jerseys this year across multiple seasons. The first Season will feature the jerseys of two players from Seattle Storm, Phoenix Mercury, and Chicago Sky.

"NBA 2K23" is slated for release on September 9, 2022. The title will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Microsoft Windows.