"Need for Speed Unbound" is an upcoming racing video game developed by Criterion Games with Electronic Arts as the publisher. It is the latest title for the long-running Need for Speed series and a definite must-try for fans of the franchise.

NFS Unbound' is next-gen only

"NFS Unbound" is a next-gen-only game, so it won't be available on the PS4 or Xbox One. This is rather surprising considering how many gamers are still using last-gen consoles because the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are still occasionally hard to find, according to Racinfgames.com.

"NFS Unbound" will instead be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. However, gamers will need some decent PC specs to play it, like with any modern game. Check for the racing title's minimum and recommended PC system requirements here.

Crossplay limitation

Fortunately, NFS Unbound's online multiplayer will support crossplay from the start; as a result, gamers can team up and take to the streets for a convoy whether they're on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. But there is a condition.

Criterion has revealed that party sizes are limited to a maximum of four players, down from eight in "Need for Speed Heat," even though online PvP will increase from eight to 16 players during races.

Of course, things might change if a lot of players start to give negative feedback about this limitation. You are currently confined to vehicle meetings with three friends, though.

'Need for Speed Unbound' location

"Need for Speed Unbound" is set in a fictional metropolis called Lakeshore, which many players believe resembles Chicago in real life, according to information provided by Electronic Arts. No race will ever feel the same in this location, according to the Criterion Games developers, suggesting that there may be some dynamic components at play, Sportskeeda reported.

Anime-like visuals

The game's aesthetic direction has been changed by the development team from a realistic approach, which was used in nearly all of its most recent titles, to anime-like graphics. The new strategy is more enticing for some reason, which is undoubtedly one of the key factors in the gaming community's propensity to play the game.

"Need for Speed Unbound" release date is scheduled on December 2, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.