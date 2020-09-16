Neil Patrick Harris revealed in an interview on Tuesday that he, his husband David Burtka, and their 9-year-old twins all tested positive for COVID-19 but have now fully recovered.

The "How I Met Your Mother" star appeared on the "Today" show to recall his family's battle with the deadly disease. He said they had it at the onset of the pandemic in March.

"It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April," Harris said and shared that they were at their "best before" but then he thought he had the flu.

"...And I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up," he added.

Thankfully, Harris, Burtka, and their kids Gideon and Harper have fully recovered from it. But this is not to say that their experience with COVID-19 was easy.

The actor recalled that having COVID-19 "was not pleasant." He did not go into detail about the extent of their symptoms. He is thankful that they powered through it and now they "feel great."

"We got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good," he explained adding, "We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

In the same interview, Harris responded to reports that DisneyPlus wants to do a female-led version of his iconic "Doogie Howser, M.D." TV series. The studio plans to cast a multi-racial 16-year-old Hawaiian girl named Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha.

Harris admitted that he is "excited to hear about it." He said it would be great on the DisneyPlus channel and thought the Hawaiian vibe is a "great idea." Kourtney Kang, who previously worked as writer and executive producer for "HIMYM" will lead the project. The actor wished them the best.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) listed the loss of sense of taste and smell as one of the symptoms of COVID-19. Harris and his family seemed to have made a full recovery unlike other celebrities including Alyssa Milano and Bryan Cranston, who said they only partly recovered from the loss.