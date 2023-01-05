Ndileka Mandela shared her support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following claims that she accused them of benefitting from her grandfather Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Ndileka said she does not understand why people are "making a mountain out of a mole hill" over the couple's use of the late activist's quotes in their "Live to Lead" Netflix docuseries. The first episode dedicated a few scenes to the late anti-apartheid activist and included his quote, "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Speaking about the tribute to her grandfather, Ndileka told Fox News Digital, "I've watched the first two episodes of this 'Live to Lead.' I honestly don't find anything wrong with them using that opening thing inspirational with a quote of granddad."

She added, "I just think that people are making a... mountain out of a mole hill, and they're wanting to persecute Meghan and Harry for no reason, honestly. I mean, Meghan has always been an activist, and this is in her activism work which my grandfather was, he was, a social justice activist through and through."

Ndileka then defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when she pointed out, "...A lot of people use granddad's quotes, and nobody has been made such a big rah-rah as they are making out of Harry and Meghan using this quotation." She also clarified that she had not criticised the couple over the use of her grandfather's quotes in "Live to Lead."

Her interview comes following reports that she was critical of the couple using her grandfather's legacy for their benefit. Speaking to The Australian, she said she found the use of his name "deeply upsetting and tedious."



"Harry needs to be authentic and stick to his own story, what relevance does grandad's life have with his?...They are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting," she said.

Ndileka acknowledged that the Nelson Mandela Foundation supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "Live to Lead" series. But she also likened the couple to the very same people who use "her grandfather's quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells."