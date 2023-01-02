King Charles III has not publicly commented on the release of "Harry & Meghan" but deep inside, he is reportedly furious at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal author Phil Dampier claimed that His Majesty is personally affected by the claims the couple made in the Netflix docuseries. They accused the Firm of being a racist institution and the 38-year-old even suggested that his father and Prince William worked with the British tabloids. He accused his sibling of working with tabloid reporters on a smear campaign against the Duchess of Sussex.

Dampier, who has written about the British Royal Family for 26 years, claimed that the monarch will always abide by the royal motto of "never complain, never explain." He told New Idea," He (King Charles III) would never say anything publicly, but in private, I'm sure he's seething."

The publication likewise claimed that the 74-year-old royal is "at breaking point" and is in disbelief that after all the years he spent getting ready to be king, he spends most of his time on the throne "worrying" about the drama caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the allegations they have hurled at the royal family and the monarchy.

King Charles III has reportedly "always been an emotional man" so it is "fair to say that there have been tears of frustration and some deep pain behind the palace walls."

Despite all these, the monarch still made sure to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his first message as King. In it, he expressed his love for the couple as they continue to build their lives overseas. But he did not mention them in his Christmas message but made a shout-out to Prince William and Kate Middleton instead.

Now there are questions over the involvement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023, which also falls on their son Archie's 4th birthday. There are those who urged His Majesty not to invite the couple given their incessant criticism against the royal family. Meanwhile, others believe that the King will still want them there given that it will be a poignant event for the royals.