Netflix bosses are said to be worried over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's increasing workload as it could affect how they balance their time and projects, which could eventually lead to problems.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far only announced two projects under their multi-million dollar deal with the streaming giant. The first is the docuseries "Heart of Invictus" which is slated for a 2022 release and the second is the animated series "Pearl." They also signed a deal with Spotify and have so far only released one podcast episode in December last year.

The couple has yet to deliver on their promised release of several original contents for the two streaming platforms. Yet, they have gone ahead and made several partnerships with other firms, ramping up their list of business opportunities, which has reportedly made Netflix nervous.

Read more Harry and Meghan's empire will collapse if they keep signing more deals

Speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's business ventures on his YouTube page, royal commentator Neil Sean said, "Inside sources tell me that quite a few of their companies are rather nervous."

"And this is all to do with the fact that they feel both Harry, the former royal prince, and of course the former cable TV actress Meghan Markle, are spreading themselves too thin," he added.

Sean, a royal reporter for NBC News, noted that it "will then almost be a year since" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed deals with Netflix and Spotify. So far they have yet to deliver on their promise. He said bosses and shareholders "will want to see a return very soon" and he suggested that it will likely be at the start of 2022.

He also mentioned the confusion surrounding the couple's Archewell Foundation. He said people are confused whether it is a "charitable foundation" or a "production house that makes money for the bank of Harry and Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently signed on as "impact partners" and investors for $1billion-finance tech managing company Ethic. Speaking about their latest venture, Sean called it "strange" since the Duke of Sussex had lived a "charmed life" and probably does not know about finance more than his wife.