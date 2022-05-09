Netflix bosses are said to be furious that Prince Harry gave an interview about his visit to Queen Elizabeth II with NBC. To compensate, it is believed that the streamer wants to bring a camera crew to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a multimillion dollar deal with the streaming giant to produce original content through Archewell Productions. It is said that higher-ups found it infuriating that the 37-year-old shared details about his visit to his grandmother in April with NBC's "Today" show given their contract.

There was reportedly a "real sense of annoyance that they were made to another broadcaster." To make matters worse, a Netflix film crew was around when Prince Harry did the interview at the Invictus Games. The crew was there to film the competition as part of the Netflix documentary titled "Heart of Invictus."

A source claimed that the streamer "would have loved the first comments about the visit to the Queen for the documentary." It is said that Prince Harry might compensate for the mistake in June, when he and Meghan Markle, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, will travel to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As such, Buckingham Palace aides are believed to be making plans to ensure that the couple does not bring their Netflix crew with them to the event. The royals do not want the couple to turn the celebrations into a publicity stunt that would only benefit them.

A team has reportedly been tasked to prevent any moves by filmmakers to "exploit" the celebrations. An insider told The Sun that "there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities."

The source added, "The worry is they will push it and try to gain access to areas of Jubilee celebration events where they can film Harry and Meghan and their children. Even if they accept that their Netflix crew can't go into Buckingham Palace to film, they could cause problems – and at the very least cause a major distraction."

Senior courtiers reportedly believe that Netflix will see the Platinum Jubilee celebrations "as one big opportunity to exploit their mega-millions agreement" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Thus, a team of palace aides will be on standby to "keep a very close eye on the crew as minders if need be."