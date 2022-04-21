Prince Harry stirred criticism for his statements in his interview on the "Today Show," especially the part where he talked about Queen Elizabeth II's protection.

The 37-year-old shared that it was great to see his grandmother again and that she appeared in good form. He also spoke about having tea with her with Meghan Markle and of her great sense of humour.

However, it was the part where he said that he is "just making sure she's protected and has got the right people around her" that raised eyebrows. Palace aides were said to be left reeling by his comments.

Read more Prince Harry shares details about secret visit to Queen with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry allegedly made a direct swipe at royal household staff, including those "men in gray suits" who advise the Queen, and even possibly at his own family in the U.K. A spokesperson for the duke refused to elaborate on his statement and Buckingham Palace declined to comment as well. But a well-placed royal source slammed the Duke of Sussex for his "breathtaking arrogance" and claimed his delusions knew "no bounds."

"It is the Queen's birthday and despite a difficult year people are working full steam ahead on making her Platinum Jubilee an event to remember that properly honours such a remarkable woman. She just doesn't deserve this," the insider told the Daily Mail.

The insider added, "I have no idea what intention he may or may not have had in saying this, but Harry needs to start thinking before he opens his mouth."

Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin also took to Twitter to criticise Prince Harry over his interview. She wrote, "In 15 mins Harry felt he made sure the Queen is 'protected and has the right people around her.' His comment on US TV is a gross insult to all the royal family, the royal doctors, and all the aides around HM."

Harry's comment on US TV about him checking the Queen is protected is a gross insult to Prince Charles and William. He's underlined even more that he doesn't deserve to attend the Jubilee celebrations and be on the Balcony, — Angela Levin (@angelalevin1) April 20, 2022

Levin even wondered if the Duke of Sussex was "paid for the interview on NBC about visiting the Queen and living with Meghan."

Prince Harry did the interview while at the Invictus Games in The Hague in the Netherlands. The event will be part of a documentary for Netflix called "Heart of Invictus."