Rumours have it that Netflix has cancelled Prince Harry's "Heart of Invictus" amid reports the company is facing financial setbacks and had to lay off hundreds of employees. But a spokesperson for the streaming giant denied the claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce original content via their Archewell Productions in 2020. Since then, they have only released two shows. One is the six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan" released in December 2022, and shortly after in the same month was another documentary titled "Live to Lead."

The public is now anticipating the release of "Heart of Invictus," which is a documentary that will focus on Prince Harry's self-founded Invictus Games event. The film will follow veterans and wounded servicemen and women as they compete in various sports in the 2022 Invictus Games.

The streaming giant announced its release in the summer of 2023, but has yet to provide a specific date. Netflix U.K on Twitter wrote, "HEART OF INVICTUS (Summer 2023) This new series from Archewell Productions follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe—all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses—on their road to competing at the Invictus Games."

However, rumour has it that it has been cancelled, much like the couple's animated series "Pearl." The source of the said claim came from Twitter user @MeghansMole who wrote, "Netflix has cancelled "Heart of Invictus." You can thank Meghan Markle, her outrageous demands & turning it into the 'Meghan Fashion show', instead of it being focused on the veterans. The amount of money that was expensed on Meghan could have been used for the veterans."

In a subsequent tweet, the user credited the information to: "Someone close to my cousin works at Netflix" when asked how she came about with the report.

Others also echoed the user's tweet with one named @Mystifeye writing, "So Netflix cancelled Heart of Invictus. Wasn't that Harry's big contribution to their Netflix deal? I guess Netflix is done with the Harkles altogether."

"Not shocking that mockuseries they did was a snooze fest! Seriously the music alone was obnoxious! Guess they better get on the stick with those Rom-Coms."

Even royal author Angela Levin, who has long been an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, weighed in on the rumour writing, "Has Netflix cancelled Harry's Invictus Games documentary? Hmmm..."

However, there is no official announcement of the cancellation. Representatives for Netflix also denied that it has been scrapped telling Newsweek in a statement that the "Summer 2023" schedule for "Heart of Invictus" remains "correct" and "accurate."

"Heart of Invictus" was intended to be the first series in their deal with the streamer. Co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix Ted Sarandos said at the time of the series announcement, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear. From the moment I met them, it's been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn't be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before."

Likewise, Prince Harry shared his excitement in a statement saying, "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year."

But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2022 Invictus Games, which were originally scheduled to take place in the Netherlands in May 2020. This means, the production of "Heart of Invictus" was also delayed. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were finally able to bring Netflix cameras and crew to the Hague, Netherlands in April 2022 to complete filming.