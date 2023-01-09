Prince Harry is being accused of risking the safety of the upcoming Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany following his revelation that he killed 25 Taliban soldiers.

The Duke of Sussex talked about his years in the British Army and his experience serving as an Apache Attack Helicopter Pilot during his second tour of Afghanistan in his memoir, "Spare." Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called the 38-year-old "very stupid" for sharing his number of kills knowing his name is attached to several charities.

He cited the Invictus Games and said it will have "serious security issues" following the revelation. He told the Mirror, "The Invictus Games is very much labelled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher."

The admiral added, "There will be serious security issues because of what he said. Measures will have to be put in place to protect the veterans. And there will be people who, given half the chance, will want to do something."

In "Spare," Prince Harry referred to the Taliban fighters at the time as "chess pieces" being taken off the board. Lord West commented on this and said, "The Taliban will be reading it and thinking there's this prince calling us all chess pieces and is quite happy about killing us."

He shared his fear that it will incite anger and make the 2023 Invictus Games a target for a terrorist attack. "And there will be a lot of people, I am sure, in Islamic State and other terrorist organisations, who will think this is something which should be avenged."

Dai Davies, former head of royal protection, agrees with Lord West and says there will be "added security" at the event. He said, "You only need one idiot who thinks Allah has told him to go and do Allah's will, as they see it, and you have a problem."

Meanwhile, Stefan Bisanz, who has advised the German Federal Ministry of Defence, said that Prince Harry has now endangered "everyone who has invited him to attend a conference or an event." He suggested that they "need to rethink their security measures, which definitely includes the Invictus Games."