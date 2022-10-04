Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to deliver on their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix to produce original content, which they signed in 2020. Insiders claimed there are fears that due to the delays, their other projects could end up getting axed like their animated series "Pearl."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have so far only announced two projects: The "Heart of Invictus" documentary and the series "Pearl." It is said that the documentary, which will see the couple in The Hague in the Netherlands, does not have a release date yet and is far from being completed.

There are also rumours that they are doing a docuseries but that too has reportedly also been delayed in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Now according to royal commentator Neil Sean, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are left scrambling to complete their end of the bargain with Netflix.

Speaking on his YouTube channel he said, "It appears that Harry and Meghan are having something of a rethink about this particular project." He cited "a good source that currently works at Netflix" who told him that the docuseries "was dull; there's nothing much in there, it's not really a docuseries."

Sean explained, "If you look at the bigger picture, they've got a situation where they've got footage from when they went to New York over a year ago, the Invictus Games footage from the Netherlands, and then we believe some footage from the Platinum Jubilee."

Sean added, "What bosses at Netflix had hoped to do, was to have this [docuseries] out by November, around about the same time as the next big series of The Crown... But now that's been delayed. A lot of people are saying, 'will this ever see the light of day?' and also we can report that the Invictus Games documentary also seems some way off from being finished."

The royal commentator suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must now find ways to stay in the spotlight and produce content that will please the bigwigs at Netflix. He claimed they "need big-hit shows, they need returning vehicles, things that the audience allegedly want to watch like 'Drag Race,' 'Real Housewives,' comedy specials and meaningful documentaries."

Sean said these shows "rate well for Netflix" and if the streamer feels that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's projects are not up to par, then they will not be released. As such, he claimed that there are concerns that the couple could face another cancellation like what happened to "Pearl."