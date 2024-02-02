Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on several projects on their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, including a movie and several shows.

Chief Content Officer for Netflix Bela Bajaria revealed what is in store for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a press event on Wednesday at Tudum Theatre in Hollywood, called "Next on Netflix". Vice President for nonfiction Brandon Riegg and Vice President for Latin America Paco Ramos were also attendance at the event, which previewed a host of new and returning TV series to the streamer, as well as a number of high-profile films for the press.

Bajaria teased that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are busy as they are working on several projects. She did not get into the details but said that "they have a movie and a TV show and a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon (Reigg)".

She added according to Deadline: "And they actually have like a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they're working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie's great."

Last year, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under their Archewell Productions company, have acquired the rights to a film adaptation of the novel "Meet Me at the Lake" by Carley Fortune.

Penguin Random House released the New York Times bestselling book. It is the same publisher that distributed the Duchess of Sussex's children's book "The Bench" and the Duke of Sussex's memoir "Spare". The publisher also confirmed the movie deal last year in August.

Likewise, Fortune announced the project in an Instagram post and in an interview with Vogue. She said: "I'm so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring 'Meet Me at the Lake' to the screen. Will and Fern's love story is dear to my heart, and I can't imagine a more perfect partnership."

The book tells the story of 32-year-old Fern Brookbanks, who is forced to return to her mother's Muskoka lakeside resort in Toronto following her death from a car crash. There, she reconnects with a long-lost love named Will Baxter.

The story draws comparisons to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's real-life story. They too met in their 30s and while she was in Canada filming "Suits". The duke also lost his mother, Princess Diana, from a car crash in Paris.

The book also deals with postpartum struggles, something that the duchess opened up about during her Oprah interview in March 2021. It also discusses mental health, which the Duke of Sussex has long been publicly vocal about in interviews.

The Sussexes' partnership with Fortune comes at the heels of reports that she has signed with renowned talent agency WME for "film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business building".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Netflix, have yet to publicly confirm work on the film adaptation of "Meet Me At The Lake". It would be their fourth project with the streamer after the release of three docuseries in the past two years.

The couple's first docuseries, "Harry & Meghan" was a massive success after the first three episodes streamed on Dec. 8, 2022 and the remaining three on Dec. 15. On the same year they released "Live to Lead" then on Aug. 30 last year, Netflix aired the duke's "Heart of Invictus" series about the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a five-year deal with Netflix for a reported $100 million in 2020. The deal was signed shortly after they quit their royal duties in the U.K. and moved to California to be financially independent from the royals.