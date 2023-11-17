Meghan Markle commented on the resurgence of "Suits" on Netflix and hinted at the type of projects the public can expect from her and Prince Harry in the future during an interview at Variety's "Power of Women" event held at Citizen News in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 16.

The Duchess of Sussex graced the red carpet in a cream, off-the-shoulder mini dress by Proenza Schouler. She paired the $1,400 dress with black pumps, a black clutch bag and simple jewellery. She also had minimal makeup and her hair slicked back, parted in the middle and then tied into a bun.

Meghan Markle arrives at Variety Power of Women presented by @lifetimetv pic.twitter.com/NYtc9fusaG — Variety (@Variety) November 17, 2023

She reacted to the recent streaming resurgence of "Suits" on Netflix during an interview with Variety on the red carpet. She called it "wild" and noted that she was on it for "seven seasons, so quite a bit".

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," she shared adding that she has "no idea" what caused the renewed interest.

She guessed: "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."

In the same interview, Meghan Markle also spoke about the projects she and Prince Harry want to bring to the audience under their Archewell Productions company. While she stayed mum on details, she shared her excitement for people to see them.

"[I want to make] things that make people feel — I was going say 'good,' but it's more than that, things that make people feel something, right? And feel a sense of community," she explained.

"But we have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating," she teased and added: "My husband is loving it, too. It's really fun."

To date, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three docuseries on Netflix. The first was in December 2022 about their love story called "Harry & Meghan". Then it was followed by "Live to Lead" and "Heart of Invictus".

They are reportedly also doing a film adaptation of the romance novel "Meet Me at the Lake" by Carley Fortune. While the couple has yet to share more details about the project, the author herself and her publisher, Penguin Random House, confirmed the partnership with Archewell Productions.

Meghan Markle played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in "Suits" and filmed 100 episodes of the series ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. The show marked the end of her acting career and told the magazine in a 2022 interview: "I'm done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not."