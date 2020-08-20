Netflix is perhaps the most popular streaming service right now. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has even catapulted it higher in the charts as lockdowns forced people to rely on various forms of entertainment at home. However, most users agree that there might be instances when it becomes difficult to choose what to watch next. It seems the company might have a solution on hand called "Shuffle Play" and its different versions on other devices.

Most users have noticed that the function is now visible on the user page just below their names, but it seems to be exclusive for smart TVs only. When toggled, the system will run a dedicated algorithm that scans the user's library of viewed movies and TV shows. Tech-savvy sources claim it possibly identifies which genre has been selected the most and would suggest a title that would appeal to the viewer.

The Verge notes that the Shuffle Play button is still in the testing phase as Netflix gathers information to streamline its algorithm. Meanwhile, most subscribers believe that this feature would make it easier for people who just want the app to randomly play anything that would likely be interesting for them. A representative from the company reportedly stated: "We run these tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful."

So far "Shuffle Play" has received mixed reactions from users who posted their feedback on Twitter. A tweet from @TurnerLevison read: "Interesting new feature @netflix ... but what kind of insane person just says, 'yolo, let's spin the Netflix wheel of fortune.'" Another from @mnathannn said: "Whoa whoa what is this cool 'shuffle play' feature on Netflix?!? It's amazing and helpful for my indecisive self."

Many users have already encountered a similar option depending on the device Netflix runs on. There is the "Play Something" button that can be found on the sidebar. Another one pointed out by other reports is the "Play Random Episode" button. "Shuffle Play," on the other hand, was just launched last month. According to the company, this somehow emulates the experience of watching scheduled programs on television before streaming services took over.