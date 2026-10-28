Netflix layoffs affecting about 1,000 workers globally have coincided with a major executive shake-up as the company announced the reductions on 14 October 2026, cutting roughly 6% of its workforce.

Days later, a Los Angeles Times investigation described alleged tensions between Netflix's Hollywood executives and Silicon Valley technology teams.

The cuts primarily affected product, technology, legal and human resources staff, according to an internal memo reported by Reuters. They followed Netflix's failed Warner Bros. bid, although there is no evidence linking the decisions. Competition for viewers remains intense.

Netflix also replaced chief content officer Bela Bajaria with Peter Rice, announcing his appointment on 15 October. Rice, previously a senior Disney executive, took up the role on 26 October. Film executives Dan Lin and Doug Belgrad and television executive Carolina Garcia also departed.

Netflix's Two Chief Executives Face Questions Over Internal Disagreements

Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have jointly led Netflix since co-founder Reed Hastings stepped down as chief executive in January 2023. Sarandos oversees much of the entertainment business, while Peters brings a background in technology and operations.

One former executive told the Los Angeles Times, 'With two CEOs, it's hard to have a singular vision.' The investigation cited several unnamed former employees and industry insiders who described disagreements over strategy and responsibilities.

Netflix declined to comment on the investigation. An unnamed source in the company nevertheless disputed the suggestion of a Hollywood-Silicon Valley power struggle. That person said Sarandos and Peters debate competing views and make decisions together.

Disagreements alone do not establish ineffective leadership. Nor has it been established that the company's joint management caused the workforce reductions or executive departures.

One alleged dispute concerned Netflix's decision to stream NFL games on Christmas Day in 2024. Sources claimed technology teams were not consulted before the deal was reached. Netflix had experienced technical problems during the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul boxing broadcast that November, but its Christmas NFL coverage largely avoided glitches.

Other sources described friction over who controlled programme trailers and thumbnails. They said marketing executives gained influence over promotional decisions that had previously been handled by technology-focused product teams. Netflix has not confirmed those accounts.

Netflix Gaming Closures Put Its Expansion Plans Under Scrutiny

Netflix announced plans to close its Night School and Moonloot studios in August 2026, following the closure of Boss Fight Entertainment. An unnamed source alleged Sarandos thought the technology division was devoting excessive attention to games, a claim the company has not confirmed.

The executives also reportedly differed over a partnership with French broadcaster TF1. Sources said Peters supported the project while Sarandos initially opposed it. Announced in June 2025, the partnership launched in France on 19 June 2026, bringing TF1 programming into Netflix.

Netflix subsequently praised early viewing results from the arrangement. That positive assessment does not corroborate the alleged disagreements.

Netflix's Strong Profits Contrast With Its Advertising Forecast

Netflix's failed pursuit of Warner Bros. has also attracted attention. Peters publicly questioned large media mergers in October 2025, although sources said he subsequently supported Netflix's bid. The company declined to increase its offer on 26 February 2026 after Paramount Skydance submitted a competing proposal.

The financial picture is less troubled. Third-quarter revenue rose 12% to $12.874 billion (€11.56 billion and £9.68 billion). Net income increased 44% to $3.664 billion (€3.29 billion and £2.76 billion), according to Netflix's financial disclosures.

Netflix also lowered its 2026 advertising revenue forecast. Its new estimate is $2.7 billion (€2.42 billion and £2.03 billion). It previously expected $3 billion (€2.69 billion and £2.26 billion). The company blamed a slower-than-expected rollout of advertising capabilities.

Sarandos told investors on 20 October there was 'no need for a fundamental shift in the strategy'. He said Netflix needed more American hits capable of reaching audiences internationally. Needham analyst Laura Martin, meanwhile, questioned whether advertising and gaming could provide the growth investors expect.