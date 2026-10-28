US President Donald Trump's speech drew criticism from political commentator Aaron Rupar after a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026. Rupar suggested the president's dentures appeared to be slipping, although no evidence supports the allegation.

Trump was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. His appearance included criticism of Democratic candidate James Talarico and remarks about Republican priorities.

However, Rupar focused on the president's delivery rather than his political arguments. The commentator, who publishes the newsletter Public Notice, shared selected video clips and questioned several moments during Trump's speech.

The footage does not establish that Trump wears dentures or experienced a dental problem.

Aaron Rupar Highlights Trump's Delivery in Viral Clips

In his social media post, Rupar accused Trump of making unusual sounds and struggling with his words during the campaign appearance. He wrote that the president 'slurred heavily while his dentures seemed to be falling out', accompanying the allegation with a compilation of speech excerpts.

Rupar's description was his interpretation of Trump's delivery, not a medically established explanation. No clinical evidence has been presented to support the suggestion that dentures affected the president's speech.

Trump speaks to small Corpus Christi crowd, repeatedly glitches and makes strange noises during speech where he also slurred heavily while his dentures seemed to be falling out



Supercut: pic.twitter.com/7R9IR1wQ3d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2026

Among the passages attracting attention was Trump's discussion of the Second Amendment and his criticism of political opponents.

According to the published Corpus Christi speech transcript, Trump referred to 'Second Amendment breakage and all of the things that you hear about from this other guy'.

The wording differs from earlier accounts that reproduced the sentence with repeated syllables. The written transcript provides a more reliable basis for quoting the remark, although it cannot independently establish every sound heard in the recording.

Another passage involved former Vice President Kamala Harris, whose first name Trump deliberately pronounced in several ways.

He joked that people still did not know how to pronounce her name, repeatedly varying its pronunciation during the speech. The exchange appeared to be part of an extended attempt at humour rather than evidence of an involuntary speech difficulty.

This distinction is important because Rupar's compilation presented selected moments without the full context of every remark. Although the video prompted his criticism, the clips do not establish that the president experienced a physical or medical problem.

Denture Claims Recall Trevor Noah's Earlier Comedy Bit

The latest allegation recalls a similar suggestion made by comedian Trevor Noah in December 2017.

During an episode of The Daily Show, Noah joked about Trump's pronunciation following his announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The comedian suggested that dentures might explain the president's delivery and compared the situation with his grandfather's experience of wearing false teeth. Noah's remarks were made during a comedy segment, not as a medical assessment.

His speculation subsequently attracted media coverage, with the discussion focusing on Trump's pronunciation rather than any confirmed dental condition. At the time, the White House attributed the president's speech difficulties to dry mouth, according to ABC News.

The earlier explanation concerned a separate appearance nearly nine years before the Texas rally.

Rupar's latest comments therefore revisit an established subject of political satire without providing new medical evidence.

Neither Noah's jokes nor Rupar's observations establish whether Trump wears dentures.

Texas Rally Centres on Ken Paxton and Republican Agenda

The Corpus Christi rally took place one week before the midterm elections, with Trump seeking support for Paxton's Senate campaign. Trump criticised Talarico while presenting Paxton as a candidate aligned with Republican priorities.

His remarks addressed gun rights, energy production and the political consequences of the upcoming vote.

The president also argued that Republicans needed to protect their position in the Senate, warning about the importance of individual votes.

Those campaign messages formed the central purpose of his Texas appearance, even as Rupar's subsequent commentary focused attention on Trump's manner of speaking.

The distinction between documented remarks and speculative explanations remains central to assessing the controversy.

Rupar's original post confirms that he made the allegation, while the published speech transcript provides additional context for Trump's statements. Neither establishes that a dental malfunction occurred.

No response from Trump or the White House to Rupar's specific allegation was included in the reviewed reporting.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the commentator's claim about Trump's dentures. The footage and available reporting do not establish a dental condition or explain the president's delivery during the rally.