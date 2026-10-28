President Donald Trump drew criticism after making an exaggerated meat-eating gesture at a campaign rally in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

He was mocking Democratic US Senate candidate James Talarico while repeating a false claim that Talarico is vegan. One X user called the performance 'a national embarrassment of epic proportions', according to The Mirror.

Trump was campaigning for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican Senate nominee facing Talarico in the 3 November midterm election.

His appearance at the Port of Corpus Christi preceded another rally in Lubbock. Both stops formed part of a final push to bring Republican supporters to the polls.

Donald Trump's Meat Gesture Draws Criticism Online

During his Corpus Christi speech, Trump imagined Talarico attending barbecues and pretending to enjoy the food.

'I love the meat,' the president said, raising his hand towards his mouth as he acted out the scene. He then suggested the candidate went behind a tent to vomit. 'He's sick as a dog,' Trump added.

The rally transcript records audience laughter as Trump delivered the imitation. His remarks, however, did not describe a verified incident involving Talarico.

PolitiFact had already found no evidence supporting Trump's repeated claim that the Democrat vomits after eating meat.

An excerpt of the speech circulated on X and drew criticism from some viewers. The Mirror reported that one post attracted 9.6 million views, a figure IBTimes UK has not independently verified.

Another critic reportedly questioned how such conduct had become commonplace, while one dismissed the performance as 'total cringe'.

The comments are examples of individual online reactions, not evidence of broader public opinion. The identities of the original commenters and the post's reported engagement remain unconfirmed. Nor is there evidence that the clip has affected voting intentions in Texas.

Why Donald Trump's Claim About James Talarico Is False

The allegation dates back to comments Talarico made during his 2022 campaign for the Texas House of Representatives.

He urged people to reduce meat consumption for environmental and animal-welfare reasons. He also said his campaign had become a 'non-meat campaign' that purchased vegan products, without claiming to follow that diet personally.

Speaking to MeidasTouch on 26 May, Talarico rejected the charge. 'I'm an eighth-generation Texan,' he said. 'I've been eating barbecue since before Ken Paxton's first indictment.' He added that his opponents were 'lying about me being a vegan'.

His campaign has shared photographs and videos showing him eating meat, including steak, chicken and a turkey leg. Both AFP and PolitiFact examined the accusations and concluded that the claim he is vegan was false. PolitiFact also found no evidence for the vomiting story that Trump repeated on Tuesday.

The president had previously suggested Talarico's absence from campaigning was connected to eating meat. Talarico instead said he had been ill with the flu. The White House did not provide evidence for the vomiting allegation when PolitiFact sought substantiation earlier this month.

Donald Trump Puts Texas Senate Race in the Spotlight

Trump's visits came as Republicans sought to protect their position in Congress, with Paxton facing a competitive Senate contest. In Corpus Christi, Trump asked supporters to vote as though he personally were standing for election. 'But now I want you to pretend I'm on the ballot,' he told the crowd.

In Lubbock, Trump and Talarico held separate rallies on Tuesday evening. More than 4,000 people registered for Talarico's event, according to a campaign spokesperson cited by The Texas Tribune. The Democrat spoke about housing, groceries and healthcare costs, blaming administration policies for affordability pressures.

The president's wider campaign message has focused on encouraging Republican turnout and defending his record. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle described him as 'the unequivocal leader, best messenger, and unmatched motivator for the Republican Party'. That statement concerned Trump's broader midterm campaigning, rather than his remarks about Talarico.

As the candidates make their final appeals, the Senate race is also being shaped by economic worries and the war with Iran. Early voting in Texas runs until Friday, 30 October, with election day on Tuesday, 3 November. The meat-eating clip has drawn attention online, but its effect on the contest remains unknown.