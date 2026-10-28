An Ohio pastor has told his congregation he has been in a polygynous marriage for almost three years, as his first wife publicly welcomed his 'second wife' to their church.

During a Sunday service at LifeWorks Church in Cleveland on 25 October, founder Israel Ford stood alongside his wife Lydia as she introduced Minister Shakayla to worshippers as her 'sister in marriage' in a moment that was later widely shared online.

Lydia told church members that she and her husband were living in what they called a 'polygynous marriage', before bringing Shakayla to the front of the church.

A Marriage Kept Private for Three Years

Ford told the congregation that his relationship with Shakayla had been going on for close to three years. He said the couple would mark their third wedding anniversary in about a week, suggesting the arrangement had been in place long before it was disclosed publicly.

Shakayla was not a stranger to the church. Lydia told members that they already knew her and benefited from her ministry each week, before introducing her as 'Prophet's wife' and her own 'sister in marriage'.

The moment drew attention in part because of who made the announcement. Lydia did not present the relationship as a betrayal or a crisis. She framed it as a family arrangement, then welcomed Shakayla onstage beside her husband.

Shakayla addressed the congregation after joining the couple. She acknowledged that the disclosure might raise questions and concerns, but said she felt neither overlooked nor mistreated.

'I have not been slighted not one bit. I have gained so much,' she said, according to Complex.

She described the relationship as an arrangement she believed aligned with God's will. Shakayla also thanked God, Ford and Lydia, saying she wanted to support their family and serve alongside them.

She was careful to position herself as an addition to the household rather than a replacement for Lydia. Shakayla said she did not intend to take attention away from the pastor's first wife, emphasising instead her desire to serve and support their husband.

Ohio's Bigamy Law Raises Questions

The announcement has prompted scrutiny because polygamy is not legal in Ohio. Under Ohio Revised Code Section 2919.01, a married person may not marry another person or continue to cohabit with that person in the state.

A breach is classified as bigamy, a first-degree misdemeanour. The statute does not only concern a second marriage licence, it also refers to continued cohabitation, which makes the precise nature of the Fords' arrangement important.

It remains unclear whether Ford entered a legally recognised second marriage or whether 'married' is being used to describe a religious or personal commitment. The viral video does not establish whether a civil licence exists, whether the three share a household, or whether any conduct covered by the statute has occurred.

No charges against Ford have been publicly reported in connection with the announcement. A public declaration of a years-long marital arrangement does not, on its own, prove an offence.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims beyond the footage and statements shared publicly, so the legal position should be treated with caution.

Why the Video Spread Online

The clip was shared widely online after it showed a Sunday service at LifeWorks Church in which the pastor's first wife introduced his second wife and embraced her in front of the congregation.

In subsequent online posts, Ford defended the arrangement and said the belief that a man should have only one wife is 'unbiblical'.

What is on record is the public presentation. Lydia introduced Shakayla, Shakayla spoke about feeling valued, and Israel said the relationship had lasted nearly three years.

What has not been established is the legal status of the second marriage, the couple's living arrangements, or whether Ohio authorities regard the arrangement as falling within the state's bigamy law.

The Fords have described the relationship as being based on their faith, while Ohio law sets out restrictions on multiple marriages and cohabitation.