Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the butt of the joke online following the release of their cover photo for Time magazine because of their "CGI" look.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex graced the cover of the magazine as they were named among the 100 most influential people in the world. The photo shows the mum-of-two dressed in a white jumpsuit standing next to her husband who is in all black.

The couple looked very lovely in the snap, but others thought it may have been edited too much. Some claimed there was too much airbrushing done on their skin to make them look younger.

Read more Doctor shares photo of how baldness gene can affect Prince Harry if he refuses treatment

Plus, Prince Harry, who recently turned 37 years old, has a full head of hair which is far from reality. It is public knowledge that he suffers from hair loss much like his brother Prince William.

Even royal commentator Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," noticed the change. She told The Sun, "They've also done something about his hair because he's got much more hair in the photograph."

One netizen commented, "Why does 'Prince' Harry's head look like it's been airbrushed onto someone else's body" and another chimed in, "Is Harry wearing a rug? Or just overdone the air brushing?"

Netizens also joked about the Duke of Sussex's awkward pose and compared him to a "handbag" hanging off his wife's shoulder. One wrote, "As usual, Meghan's at the front, the Handbag carrier knows his place."

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1 — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

The magazine also features a couple more photos of the couple dressed in matching green ensembles. One is of them smiling at each other as they walk holding hands through a garden. The second picture shows them posing in front of a yellow backdrop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were "humbled to be part of this year's TIME 100." They join tennis star Naomi Osaka, singers Dolly Parton, Billie Eilish, and Britney Spears, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and former U.S. President Barack Obama, among others. The couple also congratulated the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Okonjo-Iweala, who made it to the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.