Since it was first announced in 2016, there have been no further details regarding Elon Musk's Neuralink technology. Initially, it was promoted as a system that will allow people to interface directly with computers using their brain, it seems to be more versatile than what was originally implied. The latest update from Tesla CEO reveals that the implant can also enhance the users hearing beyond what the human body is capable of.

This seems related to what Elon Musk previously answered on Twitter when someone asked him about the chip's extended capabilities. Despite being originally intended to help address certain neurological disorders, the system can allegedly stream music directly to the user's brain. Moreover, it is likewise a possible alternative treatment for those who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other psychological ailments.

A medical-grade laser will make a hole wherein tiny flexible electrodes will be threaded through to the brain. These all lead to a chip that will then interface with a computer to execute certain functions. In his latest tweet, Musk stated that the system "could also extend range of hearing beyond normal frequencies and amplitudes. Deus Ex."

Musk has been pushing the boundaries of technology to the fullest over the years. However, there are still sceptics who believe that Neuralink's capabilities might just be bold claims. Meanwhile, the company confirmed that there will be a special presentation on Aug. 28. to discuss more of what it brings to the table.

On the other hand, he remains vocal regarding his opinion about artificial intelligence. He stated: "My assessment about why AI is overlooked by very smart people is that very smart people do not think a computer can ever be as smart as they are." He added: "And this is hubris and obviously false. We are headed toward a situation where AI is vastly smarter than humans and I think that time frame is less than five years from now."

So far, the project is still actively hiring qualified individuals such as experts who have extensive experience with wearables and mobile phones. Based on his most recent exchange on social media, Neuralink can possibly help the deaf and those with hearing disabilities acquire or regain their lost sense.