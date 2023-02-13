Apple is reportedly on the verge of taking the wraps off its next generation of iPhones. However, past leaks indicate the iPhone 15 series is at least six months away from hitting store shelves. In the meantime, the American tech giant is expected to unveil some other products including new iMacs.

However, a report now claims that iMac fans are in for a disappointment. Much to their chagrin, the Cupertino-based tech firm isn't planning to launch the much-awaited 24-inch iMac model anytime soon. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device isn't likely to see the light of day until late 2023.

In his latest newsletter, Gurman stated that Apple would not launch an M2 chipset. Instead, the company will be directly launching the M3 chip. However, the M3 chip hasn't been officially announced yet. Also, it is still unclear whether an iMac with a larger screen is in the offing.

To recap, past leaks imply Apple is working on an M3 chip-backed iMac. This device could succeed Apple's well-received 24-inch M1 iMac. It will be interesting to see if the new Mac carries the Mac Pro moniker. Alternatively, it could launch as the newest entrant in the existing iMac lineup.

TSMC is expected to use the latest 3NM process for making Apple's M3 chip. As a result, the next-gen chipset will deliver superior performance coupled with higher efficiency. In fact, the long-rumoured MacBook Air could pack this purported M3 chip under the hood. Notably, the MacBook Air could make its debut later this year.

Likewise, the upcoming versions of the Mac mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro could pack the same M3 chip. To those unaware, the "nm" (nanometer) parameter alludes to the transistors' size. A smaller number means there are more transistors on the chipset. So, the smaller the number, the more powerful a chipset is. On the downside, this is a difficult and more expensive process of making a chip.

To recap, the iMac lineup received an upgrade back in April 2021 in the form of a sleek design and M1 chip. Also, the upgraded version of the iMac came in seven eye-catching shades. It is the only iMac available in the market since Apple discontinued the Intel-based iMac Pro and iMac about a couple of years ago.

Interestingly, Gurman believes Apple could launch a larger iMac. However, the renowned journalist did not share details about this iMac model in his latest newsletter. Apple is likely to divulge some key details about the new iMac in the coming days.