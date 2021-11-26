Royal commentator Victoria Howard said that the BBC documentary "The Princes and the Press" further proves speculations that there is trouble brewing within the royal family, especially where it involves Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The new BBC Two special has reportedly angered the royals because it accused them of leaking negative press on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It especially infuriated them that the duchess' lawyer Jenny Afia was given airtime to defend her from accusations that she bullied aides at Kensington Palace.

Speaking with ABC News Australia, Howard said that it really "struck a chord" with the royal family that she was interviewed to refute the bullying claims. Aside from Afia, co-author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie also spoke up in defence of the Duchess of Sussex.

The royal commentator said that the royals' negative response "kind of removed some of the mystique about the royal family being a family and not just kind of being offices working together."

"I think that that was the key thing that I took away from it. That actually this is showing that everything isn't as rosy as we always think," she shared adding, "And actually, they are quite dysfunctional, more than we might normally imagine."

Howard's statements come after royal expert Robert Johnson reacted to reports that the negative stories on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually came from Kensington Palace. The two-part special made the allegations that the royal households were briefing the press against the couple.

"Without a doubt, I mean, yeah, absolutely, I mean, they can deny all they like until they are blue in the face but there's been an awful lot of leaking from...particularly from Kensington Palace about how things were developing."

The "Princes and the Press" explores the relationship of brothers Prince William and Harry with the media. The first episode that aired on Monday night had the royal family so irritated that they issued a joint statement to condemn its contents. They are said to be furious that "overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources are presented as facts." The second episode, which will feature interviews about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will air on Monday, Nov. 29.