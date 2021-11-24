Meghan Markle faced bullying allegations in March from former palace aides who complained that she is unbearable and difficult to work with. However, her lawyer has gone on record to deny the accusations in an interview with the BBC.

Jenny Afia spoke up in defence of the Duchess of Sussex in an interview for the BBC Two documentary "The Princes and the Press." In a preview for the second episode of the two-part special, which airs on Nov. 29, she refuted claims that the royal bullied and drove palace aids out.

"This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true," she told host Amol Rajan.

Afia noted that "the overall allegation" is that Meghan Markle is "guilty of bullying," but she contested that and said that the royal was "absolutely not" a bully.

In March, the former "Suits" star fought an "attack on her character" following allegations that she made aides cry and overworked them during her time at Kensington Palace. She allegedly bombarded them with emails and texts at 5:00 a.m., drove two personal assistants out of the household, and undermined the confidence of another.

In response, the Duchess of Sussex issued a statement in which she expressed her sadness at being the target of bullying accusations when she, herself, has endured "global bullying" from the tabloid press. Despite the accusations, the Duchess of Sussex shared her determination "to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Aside from Afia, Omid Scobie also defended Meghan Markle in his interview on "The Princes and the Press." The co-author of "Finding Freedom" said that there were negative stories leaked to the media about the duchess and Prince Harry after they stepped back as senior royals. He claimed that most of these stories come from inside sources, meaning from members of the royal household. But the royal family has since urged viewers not to believe everything the documentary says as it contains "unfounded claims."