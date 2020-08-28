A new book by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a friend and former adviser of first lady of the United States Melania Trump, gives details about her rivalry with stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently shared an excerpt from her highly-anticipated memoir, "Melania & Me," with New York magazine's Intelligencer. The book talks about the feuds between Donald Trump's wife and daughter, and also mentions "Operation Block Ivanka."

In her book, Winston Wolkoff said that Melania Trump had nick-named her stepdaughter Ivanka Trump "Princess." Wolkoff also claimed that she participated in a "petty" attempt with the first lady to keep Ivanka out of the best photo ops during Inauguration Day in 2016. They called their efforts "Operation Block Ivanka."

"It was Donald's inauguration, not Ivanka's. But no one was brave enough to tell her that. Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka's steering the schedule and would not allow it. Neither was she happy to hear that Ivanka insisted on walking in the Pennsylvania Avenue parade with her children," she writes in the book, adding that she and Melania rearranged family's positions during the ceremony so that the duo weren't next to each other.

"Yes, Operation Block Ivanka was petty. Melania was in on this mission. But in our minds, Ivanka shouldn't have made herself the center of attention in her father's inauguration," Winston wrote.

Winston also spoke about Ivanka's blatant attempts to overtake the East Wing. However, a source from the Trump transition team has denied these allegations against the White House adviser, telling People magazine: "I was there during all of this stuff and there was absolutely no desire for her (Ivanka) to take the East Wing ... She wanted to focus on policy in the West Wing. She didn't want to focus on the social aspects."

The excerpt comes amid an awkward interaction between Melania and Ivanka at the Republican National Convention, video of which has been going viral on social media. In the clip, Melania is seen smiling at Ivanka as she is seen walking back from the podium after introducing her father for his acceptance speech as Republican presidential nominee at the RNC this Thursday.

However, the smile on the FLOTUS's face was lost as soon as Ivanka passed her by and was replaced by an eye roll as believed by many. A Twitter user wrote about the rapid change of Melania's expression: "Did Melania just roll her eyes at Ivanka?" while another commented: "Melania Trump gives Ivanka Trump that look that 'I like you only because I have to.'"