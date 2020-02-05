Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were famous as the "Fab Four" among the fans of the British royal family. While the royal fans are dealing with the break of this union following Megxit, the Cambridges are likely to join Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchessof Cornwall for a royal engagement.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge will be joining Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for a visit to the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) Stanford Hall in Stanford on Soar, on Tuesday, February 11. The rare joint engagement will be held in honour of the injured members of the Armed Forces.

During the visit, the four royals will meet patients and staff at the DMRC, a Nottinghamshire-based facility which is the UK's leading centre for clinical rehabilitation of those in the Armed Forces.

According to Charles' diary, he along with wife Camilla will also be visiting Leicester Market to meet stallholders and members of a local women's charity. The royal couple will then attend a performance by local schoolchildren to celebrate the diversity of the city and unveil a commemorative plaque in the new market square.

The building was officially inaugurated by Prince William in autumn 2018, when it also admitted its first patients. The 37-year-old is also the royal patron of the appeal to build the new centre. It will provide world-class rehabilitation facilities for members of the Armed Forces who have suffered major trauma or injury during their service.

The building is a 21st-century version of the existing Defence rehab centre, Headley Court in Surrey, and provides wounded warriors with a range of care including physical rehabilitation, occupational therapy, neurological care, and more, combining technology with proven therapy. The facilities include specialised gyms, swimming and hydrotherapy pools, a gait lab, and courtyards designed for relaxation and socialisation, reports Royal Central.

According to DMRC's website, the new version of Defence rehab centre was envisioned by Major General Gerald Cavendish Grosvenor, the 6th Duke of Westminster, in the summer of 2008. However, the Duke died in 2016 at the age of 64, and couldn't see the new facility which was opened in 2018.