Months after she met Prince Charles at an event in Mumbai, India, in honour of the British Asian Trust, Katy Perry has been announced as the new ambassador of the charity organisation.

At a black-tie reception and dinner in London on Tuesday night, the Prince of Wales, who is the royal founding patron of the British Asian Trust, announced that the pop-star will work as an ambassador for the trust's work combatting child labour in India, reports Evening Standard.

British Asian Trust is a diaspora-led international development organisation founded by Prince Charles in 2007 that works in South Asia in the areas of education, livelihoods, anti-trafficking and mental health.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall was also present with her husband on the occasion. Other guests at the reception held at Banqueting House in Whitehall included health secretary Matt Hancock, musician Naughty Boy, Canadian comedian Russell Peters, and Indian businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla.

The "Roar" singer who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said in her speech: "India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan – from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child trafficking in half."

"Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected," the Grammy-nominee noted.

The 35-year-old singer had first met the heir to the British throne in November last year at a meeting of British Asian Trust supporters and advisors in Mumbai, a day before the royal's 71st birthday on November 14.

Talking about their previous meeting, the Duke of Cornwall said: "Meeting her turned out to be a wonderful birthday present. Given Katy's long-standing commitment to charitable causes around the world, I'm delighted to be announcing that she has most generously agreed to become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's children's protection fund for India. I could hardly be more grateful to Katy for agreeing to take on this vital role."