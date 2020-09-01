Katy Perry had to miss the MTV Video Music Awards this year as she already had a lot on her plate having just delivered a baby and released her new album. However, the singer decided to mark the award show on Sunday by sharing a hilarious and relatable red-carpet look on her Instagram account.

Katy Perry took to her Instagram stories to share a post-baby mirror selfie, which showed her in her bathroom wearing a breast pump bra and high-waist underwear. The new mum hilariously tagged "exhaustion" as the creator of her hair and make-up. She tagged the brands of her garments in the post and also shared a VMAs graphic.

The 35-year-old welcomed her first child, a daughter, with fiance Orlando Bloom on Thursday. The couple named their newborn Daisy Dove Bloom and said they were "floating with love and wonder" following her birth.

The birth was announced through Unicef, of which both Perry and Bloom are goodwill ambassadors. "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was...As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," the post read.

Posted @withregram â€¢ @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

While Daisy is the first child for Perry, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is already father to a nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Perry celebrated another milestone last week by releasing her fifth studio album, "Smile." The "Roar" hitmaker has quipped on several occasions about delivering two babies in a week. In a recent tweet, she wrote: "delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile," seemingly referring to her new track "What Makes a Woman" and her the album "Smile."