Katy Perry has several big reasons to celebrate. On Thursday, she announced the birth of her first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom, just a day before the release of her highly anticipated studio album "Smile."

The songstress is boasting about accomplishing two big milestones, all in one week. She took to her Twitter and posted about it. "delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile," the new mom said.

In the tweet, she is seemingly referring to her new track "What Makes a Woman" and her the album "Smile."

In an interview with SiriusXM's Celebrity Session ahead of her delivery and album release date, she revealed songs that she "can't wait for her daughter to hear." And "What Makes a Woman" is that song.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she said. She went on to say that she "feels very powered creating a life and being a working woman."

The tweet comes just a day after Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their baby and a donation page to provide better access to healthcare services for pregnant mothers.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said in a statement via UNICEF.

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the engaged couple. Perry and Bloom's friends have been showering them with love. Miranda Kerr is one of the many friends who has sent out her best wishes to the new parents. She revealed that she is very happy for Perry and Bloom, and is eager to meet their daughter.

"I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," Kerr commented on Perry's post with lots of emojis, as noted by People.

Kerr, the Australian supermodel, is Bloom's ex-wife. The couple was together for more than six years. They began dating in the year 2007 and got married in the year 2010. They share a nine-year-old son Flynn and got separated in the year 2013.