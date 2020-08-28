Katy Perry has several big reasons to celebrate. On Thursday, she announced the birth of her first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom, just a day before the release of her highly anticipated studio album "Smile."

The songstress is boasting about accomplishing two big milestones, all in one week. She took to her Twitter and posted about it. "delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f— with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile," the new mom said.

In the tweet, she is seemingly referring to her new track "What Makes a Woman" and her the album "Smile."

In an interview with SiriusXM's Celebrity Session ahead of her delivery and album release date, she revealed songs that she "can't wait for her daughter to hear." And "What Makes a Woman" is that song.

"It's a song about how you are gonna have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things," she said. She went on to say that she "feels very powered creating a life and being a working woman."

The tweet comes just a day after Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom announced the birth of their baby and a donation page to provide better access to healthcare services for pregnant mothers.

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @unicef ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloomâ€™s new bundle of joy.â € â € â€œWe are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,â€ Katy and Orlando told us.â € â € â€œBut we know weâ€™re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.â € â € â€œAs UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDBâ€™s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your â™¥ï¸ can bloom with generosity.â € â € Gratefully-â € â € Katy & Orlando.â€â € â € Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the new parents said in a statement via UNICEF.

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the engaged couple. Perry and Bloom's friends have been showering them with love. Miranda Kerr is one of the many friends who has sent out her best wishes to the new parents. She revealed that she is very happy for Perry and Bloom, and is eager to meet their daughter.

"I'm so happy for you guys. Can't wait to meet her," Kerr commented on Perry's post with lots of emojis, as noted by People.

Katy Perry
Katy Perry C Flanigan/Getty Images

Kerr, the Australian supermodel, is Bloom's ex-wife. The couple was together for more than six years. They began dating in the year 2007 and got married in the year 2010. They share a nine-year-old son Flynn and got separated in the year 2013.