Thirty-two people were taken to hospital after a tanker struck the docked American Heritage in New Orleans on Friday, 13 November 2026, sending the riverboat onto its side in the Mississippi River. Passengers shouted for help and clung to railings. Everyone aboard was accounted for and no deaths were reported.

The American Heritage, operated by American Cruise Lines, had arrived at the Port of New Orleans about two hours before the collision, at approximately 12.30pm. Passengers were beginning to disembark when the tanker struck, and the riverboat began taking on water before rolling onto its side.

Passengers Clung to Railings as the Riverboat Capsized

Footage of the collision showed the larger tanker hitting the riverboat, followed by scenes of people climbing along railings and rescuers pulling passengers wearing life jackets from the water. Nearby vessels joined firefighters, harbour police and Coast Guard crews in reaching those stranded.

Blas Armas, who was making deliveries near the dock, told local television station WWL-TV that he saw passengers jumping into the river as the American Heritage began to sink. Some shouted 'Help, help,' while others grabbed floating tables and chairs to stay above water.

Armas described an elderly woman struggling in the river, with only her head visible above the surface. He said a younger woman swam towards her and helped bring her closer to the dock. He also recalled seeing a passenger bleeding from the head.

INSANE: Footage shows aftermath of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker crash into the American Heritage river cruiser on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.



129 passengers were on board at the time of the crash.



This is horrifying. Pray 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WiLXHessaj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 13, 2026

Another witness, Jamie Holford, described passengers scrambling from the vessel as it tilted, with some climbing over railings. He said the impact produced the sound of steel crashing together.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said firefighters used ladders to help people off the stricken vessel. Boats already on the river also assisted with rescues, including pulling passengers out of the water.

Moreno said 32 people were taken to hospital, with no critical injuries reported. The Port of New Orleans said two harbour police officers who required hospital treatment during the rescue had been released by Friday evening.

Investigators Examine the Cause of the Collision

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Melanie Burnham said there appeared to have been some loss of steering aboard the Atlantic Asphalt, but investigators had not determined what caused the collision. A river pilot was aboard the tanker, according to the Coast Guard. No finding of mechanical failure or human error had been announced.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators to New Orleans. The agency later said its team would travel by road after a nationwide aviation ground stop disrupted flight arrangements.

NEW VIDEO: A passenger onboard the American Heritage River Cruise ship recorded this video of the oil tanker headed directly for them. This footage is unbelievable.



ABSOLUTELY TERRIFYING! pic.twitter.com/T51lTUynSz — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 13, 2026

The Coast Guard temporarily closed a section of the Mississippi River near the scene as emergency crews worked and officials assessed when traffic could resume.

American Cruise Lines said its passengers and crew had been evacuated and that it was coordinating with local authorities. City officials and the American Red Cross helped affected travellers obtain accommodation, transport, food and essential medication after some lost their belongings.

President Donald Trump praised the emergency response, while Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry highlighted the difficulties rescuers faced. 'The Mississippi River is not some quiet pond,' Landry said. 'There were challenges out there.'