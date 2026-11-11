A mysterious jellyfish-shaped object with tentacle-like extensions has reportedly been spotted in the skies above Anchorage, Alaska, leaving a married couple searching for answers after they said they watched it hover for several minutes before disappearing. Sara Jane Osborn claims she spotted the object while photographing a rainbow with her husband, Pete, on 15 June 2026. The black-and-silver shape appeared above a distant tree line, with extensions that seemed to move independently.

The sighting has attracted attention because the object appeared to be travelling in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a US military installation. However, its precise location and any connection to military activity remain unverified.

Witness Describes Unusual Shape in Anchorage Sky

According to Osborn, the encounter happened at approximately 10.13pm while the couple were travelling along Sixth Avenue in Anchorage. After noticing a rainbow, she began photographing it through the car window. Her husband pulled into an empty parking area so she could capture the scene without traffic obstructing her view.

However, something unusual caught her attention on her phone screen. 'I was annoyed, because I was like, is that a mosquito?' she recalled. When she looked beyond her phone, she realised the dark shape appeared to be much farther away than she initially thought.

Osborn described it as having a black-and-silver appearance, with several dangling structures resembling jellyfish tentacles. She claimed the extensions seemed to move independently as the object turned from side to side.

She began taking additional photographs and recording video to document it.

Object Reportedly Disappeared Within Minutes

The couple reportedly watched the object for approximately three minutes before it disappeared. 'It disappeared almost as quickly as it came,' Osborn recalled.

Its apparent size also puzzled the witnesses. They noticed a small aircraft nearby that seemed considerably smaller than the mysterious shape. However, without knowing the distance between the two objects, their apparent sizes cannot establish the object's actual size.

Osborn initially considered whether it could have been a kite, but questioned that explanation because of its unusual movements.

She said the trees were moving in the breeze, but believed the wind was insufficient to support a large kite. She also felt that the dangling extensions behaved differently from the tails of conventional kites.

Questions Over Its Route Towards JBER

Another detail attracting attention is the object's apparent direction of travel towards JBER. Located in Anchorage, the base is home to units operating F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft. Osborn's husband estimated that the object was approximately three miles away, although the distance was never independently confirmed.

After it disappeared, the couple reportedly searched a nearby park for someone who might have been operating a large kite. They found nobody and continued looking around the area for approximately 30 minutes.

Nevertheless, there is no verified evidence that the object entered the military installation's airspace, was detected by military personnel or was connected to military operations.

Drone, Kite or Something Else?

Despite remaining puzzled, Osborn acknowledged a conventional explanation was possible. 'Maybe it's a drone-type thing,' she suggested.

A drone, kite or another object has not been ruled out. The available photographs and footage do not support an extraterrestrial explanation.

For now, the reported encounter remains unidentified, with the couple unable to determine what they witnessed. Osborn said: 'Only God and the government know what it is.'