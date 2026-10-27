The captain of the Mein Schiff 3 cruise ship is under investigation after a powerful gust of wind pushed the 3,300-passenger liner into two container ships at a German port, causing damage estimated to run into millions and forcing the cancellation of its Canary Islands voyage.

Police are investigating whether the captain breached his duty of care during Sunday's collision in Bremerhaven, although no injuries were reported aboard any of the three vessels.

Mein Schiff 3 Captain Faces Police Investigation

Police confirmed on Monday that administrative offence proceedings had been initiated against the captain of the TUI Cruises vessel. A police spokeswoman said investigators were examining whether he had breached his duty of care.

Authorities have not provided further details about the suspected breach or established whether the captain was responsible for the accident. The investigation follows the collision on Sunday evening, when the cruise ship was departing Bremerhaven for the Canary Islands.

The incident was initially reported by German broadcaster RTL. All three vessels involved have been prevented from leaving the port following the crash.

Cruise Ship Pushed Into Container Vessels

According to police, a strong gust of wind pushed the Mein Schiff 3 towards two container ships moored alongside the harbour wall as it was leaving port.

An eyewitness video verified by German news agency dpa showed the cruise liner departing with tugboats in choppy waters. The footage showed the vessel moving increasingly close to a container ship before striking it.

A woman could be heard saying in the recording: 'I think that's it for the trip.'

The cruise ship subsequently returned to the cruise terminal. Police have not publicly provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach of duty of care.

Collision Causes Severe Damage and Millions in Losses

The Mein Schiff 3 collision caused significant damage to both the cruise liner and the two container ships. Police said one container vessel sustained severe damage, while the other suffered minor damage.

The larger container ship's port side was torn open over a length of several metres, and its container guides were deformed, according to police. The cruise ship was also significantly damaged, with images showing its on-board lifeboats crushed in the impact.

Police estimate the property damage to run into millions. Despite the extent of the destruction, the damage occurred a few metres above water level, meaning no water entered any of the three vessels.

No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members aboard the ships.

TUI Cruises Cancels Canary Islands Voyage

TUI Cruises confirmed on Monday that the scheduled voyage would not go ahead because the Mein Schiff 3 requires repair work at a shipyard. The operator said 2,428 passengers and 922 crew members were on board when the collision occurred. The cancellation leaves passengers' planned Canary Islands trip disrupted while the vessel awaits repairs.

The cruise ship and both container vessels remain barred from leaving Bremerhaven following the accident. Police have not announced when the ships will be permitted to depart.

The investigation into the Mein Schiff cruise ship captain remains ongoing, with authorities yet to disclose further details about the suspected breach of duty of care.