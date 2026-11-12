Vivek Ramaswamy lost Ohio's governor's race with roughly 44 per cent of the vote, against Democrat Amy Acton's 52 per cent, in a result former Republican strategist Tim Miller said could reflect a backlash against Donald Trump's MAGA politics.

Speaking on The Bulwark Daily on Wednesday, 11 November, Miller mocked Ramaswamy's apparent retreat from social media, saying he was 'self-deporting from public life'.

Acton, Ohio's former health director, is set to succeed term-limited Republican Governor Mike DeWine. Her victory would make her the state's first Democratic governor since 2006. The result marks a setback for Ramaswamy in a state Trump carried in the 2024 presidential election, but does not, by itself, show that Ramaswamy is leaving politics.

Miller was speaking with sports broadcaster Nick Wright, who asked whether the country's political 'fever' might finally be breaking. Miller pointed to a message reportedly displayed on Ramaswamy's X profile: 'Account is not actively managed'.

The message, if accurate, gives no reason for the account's reduced activity. Nor does it amount to an announcement that Ramaswamy is stepping away from public life.

Miller Delivers Scathing Verdict on Ramaswamy's Campaign

Miller described Ramaswamy's campaign as 'one of the two most despicable campaigns of the year and really since Trump 2016'. He then used the phrase 'self-deporting from public life' to mock what he saw as Ramaswamy's withdrawal from social media. It was Miller's interpretation, rather than a statement of Ramaswamy's intentions.

Asked to name the other campaign, Miller identified Mike Rogers, a former Republican congressman. Miller said Rogers 'basically ran a campaign like my opponent is a terrorist'. The remark was Miller's criticism of Rogers' rhetoric. The article provides no evidence that his opponent had links to terrorism.

The Ohio race also featured an advertisement in which Acton's estranged mother accused her daughter of lying. The advertisement drew criticism from senior Republicans, including DeWine and Senator Jon Husted.

Vice-President JD Vance defended the campaign against Republicans who had condemned the advertisement. The dispute highlighted disagreement within the party over the tactics used during the election.

Has the MAGA Political Mood Changed?

Wright said he had discussed the advertisement with his son, who found it difficult to believe. 'It just seemed totally unbelievable to a normie out there,' he recalled.

The broadcaster said political cruelty was becoming harder to excuse. 'I am really intensely bothered by how mean some of these people are,' he said.

Miller agreed there might be grounds for optimism. 'I think that there's some potential hope there that you're right that at some level the fever is broken,' he told Wright.

Neither man argued that one election had ended the divisions in American politics. Their discussion was about whether voters might become less willing to support campaigns centred on personal attacks.

Wright urged Republicans to challenge offensive rhetoric within their own ranks, saying many 'don't have the courage of their convictions' to do so. 'I just want some of these folks to be held to account,' he said.

Ramaswamy's political future remains uncertain. His defeat is a reported result; the suggestion that he has left public life remains Miller's interpretation.