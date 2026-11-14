Eight people were killed and 18 others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Brooklyn, New York, prompting an investigation into nearby construction work and the property's history of unresolved housing violations.

New York City officials have since ordered safety inspections at more than 160 sites associated with six entities linked to the construction and demolition work at the neighbouring site.

Brooklyn Building Had 98 Open Housing Violations Before Collapse

The three-storey mixed-use building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn's Flatbush neighbourhood collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, 11 November. The structure collapsed into an excavation at a neighbouring property, with rescuers searching through debris for more than 24 hours.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed eight fatalities, including two children and two construction workers, while 18 people were injured. Rescue operations ended on Thursday, with crews subsequently using heavy machinery to clear the remaining rubble.

However, the disaster has raised questions about the collapsed property's maintenance history. City housing records listed 98 open housing violations at the building, ranging from bedbug infestations to leaks, according to CBS News New York.

The property is owned by Isolag Realty Corporation, with Olufemi Falade listed as the company's registered agent. Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said his office was also examining concerns about the property owner's history and possible previous inclusion on the city's worst-landlord watchlist.

The violations have drawn scrutiny as officials investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse. However, authorities have not established any connection between the outstanding housing complaints and the building's structural failure.

NYC Investigates Neighbouring Construction Site After Collapse

The city's Department of Buildings (DOB) is investigating whether excavation work at the neighbouring construction site at 2625 Bedford Avenue contributed to the collapse.

The developer had an active permit for excavation and foundation work at the site when the collapse occurred. However, the construction site had previously attracted enforcement action over demolition activities.

According to city records, the DOB issued a stop-work order in March after inspectors found that demolition was taking place without adequate overhead protection for neighbouring properties.

During a follow-up inspection in April, officials found that demolition work had resumed despite the order and issued another violation. The department later confirmed that the violations had been corrected and the stop-work order was lifted in May.

A separate pre-construction survey filed with the DOB on 5 March also documented visible cracks in the collapsed building's exterior. The report rated its north-facing facade as being in poor condition, although officials have not established whether the existing damage contributed to the disaster.

The investigation is examining the collapsed building and the neighbouring construction project. DOB Commissioner Ahmed Tigani described the inquiry as an extensive government investigation.

NYC Expands Safety Inspections to More Than 160 Sites

The collapse has also prompted wider scrutiny of construction projects connected to the companies involved in the neighbouring development.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani initially announced that five companies linked to the construction site were associated with approximately 100 other properties across New York City. The DOB subsequently began conducting inspections at those locations.

However, the inspection operation expanded following further developments. An Associated Press report on 14 November said the city had ordered inspections at more than 160 sites associated with six entities connected to the construction and demolition project.

The expanded inspections aim to identify potential safety concerns at other properties linked to the companies involved.

Mamdani has pledged to hold accountable anyone found responsible for the collapse.

The mayor's announcement comes as investigators continue examining the circumstances surrounding the eight deaths and the construction activities next to the collapsed property.

Investigation Continues After Brooklyn Building Collapse

With rescue operations complete, officials are now focused on determining what caused the building to give way.

The investigation includes reviewing the excavation work, construction safeguards and the collapsed property's existing structural condition.

The previous stop-work order, outstanding housing violations and documented facade cracks are among the issues being examined as officials investigate the collapse.

However, no official finding has established what caused the collapse or assigned responsibility for the deaths.

The expanded inspections are expected to bring additional construction sites under scrutiny as New York City continues its investigation.