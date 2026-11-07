A five-judge New York appeals panel heard Donald Trump's challenge to his hush-money conviction on November 5, as his lawyers disputed the legal basis for the 34 felony counts and evidence admitted at trial.

Trump was convicted in May 2024 of falsifying business records in a case stemming from a $130,000 (£97,251) payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and continues to contest the verdict.

The hearing brought arguments over federal campaign finance law and presidential immunity before the state panel. Prosecutors defended the grounds for bringing the charges under state law and maintained that other evidence supported the verdict even if some testimony should have been excluded.

Trump Hush-Money Case Raises Questions Over State Charges

Much of the discussion at the hearing concerned the question of whether Manhattan prosecutors could rely on federal campaign finance law to support charges brought under New York law. Prosecutors argued that the payment formed part of an effort to withhold damaging information from voters.

Under New York law, falsifying business records becomes a felony when prosecutors establish that the defendant intended to commit or conceal another crime. Trump's attorney, Robert Giuffra Jr., argued that an alleged violation of federal election law could not be employed to elevate the state charges.

Steven Wu, the appeals chief for District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office, rejected that position, according to NBC. He maintained that prosecutors were not attempting to convict Trump of a federal campaign finance offence.

Instead, Wu argued, prosecutors had cited federal law to explain the alleged scheme behind the falsified records. His response addressed the defence's challenge to the prosecution's reliance on federal election law within the state case.

Presidential Immunity Dispute in Trump Hush-Money Case

The judges also returned to testimony concerning Trump's conversations with White House officials, including former communications director Hope Hicks. Trump's lawyers argued that his handling of the Daniels controversy in 2018 involved official presidential duties.

On that basis, the defence maintained that those conversations should have been protected by presidential immunity. Wu disputed their characterisation, arguing that the conversations reflected Trump's personal views rather than official presidential conduct.

Wu also defended the verdict on evidentiary grounds. Even if the trial judge had erred in admitting the testimony, he argued, those mistakes were harmless because other evidence supported the convictions.

Justice Bahaati E. Pitt-Burke pressed Wu on whether potentially harmless errors could have a broader effect when considered together. She questioned whether several evidentiary errors, each potentially harmless individually, could collectively affect the fairness of the trial.

Her question concerned the combined effect of possible errors, rather than treating each disputed evidentiary decision in isolation.

Federal Challenge Continues Alongside Trump Hush-Money Case Appeal

Trump's lawyers are also pursuing a separate challenge in federal court. In those proceedings, they are seeking dismissal of the case on presidential immunity grounds. A federal appeals hearing is scheduled for November 16, 2026.

The New York panel concluded its November 5 session without indicating when it would issue a ruling. Trump remains convicted on all 34 counts as he awaits the outcome of the appeal.