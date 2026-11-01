President Donald Trump pledged federal assistance to Bruce Blakeman during a New York Republican tele-rally on Saturday, 31 October 2026, even as Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul held a double‑digit lead in the polls ahead of the 3 November election.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, is seeking to unseat Hochul with Trump's endorsement.

The president's telephone appearance also supported Republican attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy and congressional candidates Anthony Constantino and Kailee Buller.

Trump's intervention offered Blakeman more than political backing. He suggested the Republican would enjoy a closer working relationship with Washington, although he announced no specific funding commitments or federal programmes.

Trump Pledges Blakeman Federal Help

'I'll be waiting for his call,' Trump told supporters, predicting that Blakeman would contact him shortly after an election victory.

The president said Blakeman would receive 'tremendous help from the federal government', according to the 31 October tele-rally transcript.

Trump contrasted that prospect with his assessment of Hochul's administration, arguing that assisting poorly performing officials could amount to 'throwing good money after bad.'

His broader criticism included suggestions that government money might be wasted or improperly used. However, Trump presented no supporting evidence establishing financial misconduct by Hochul.

The president also praised Blakeman's management of Nassau County, portraying his local government experience as evidence that he could lead New York.

He credited Blakeman with making Nassau the safest county in the United States, referring to a ranking published by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication ranked Nassau first for public safety in 2022 and 2024. However, the county also received that distinction in 2020 and 2021, before Blakeman took office.

An April 2026 PolitiFact investigation rated Blakeman's claim that he had made Nassau America's safest county 'Mostly False'.

The finding highlighted the distinction between maintaining a favourable ranking and taking credit for achieving it.

Polls Show Hochul Ahead as Trump Weighs In

Despite Trump's confident prediction, two major surveys released on 28 October showed Hochul maintaining a substantial advantage.

A Marist poll placed Hochul at 53 per cent among likely voters, compared with Blakeman's 42 per cent. Four per cent remained undecided.

The survey, conducted between 22 and 25 October, carried a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points for likely voters.

Meanwhile, a Siena Research Institute poll found Hochul leading 54 per cent to 40 per cent, a 14-point advantage.

The Siena findings also suggested that Trump's endorsement could present difficulties for Blakeman. By 48 per cent to 28 per cent, voters considered the president's backing a negative rather than positive factor for his campaign.

Nevertheless, Trump insisted that Blakeman could win. He referred to encouraging polling numbers during the tele-rally but did not identify surveys supporting his prediction.

The surveys represent snapshots of voter preferences, not election results. They nevertheless indicate the scale of the challenge facing the Republican candidate.

Hochul Camp Hits Out at Trump–Blakeman Alliance

Hochul's campaign responded by highlighting Blakeman's political relationship with Trump rather than directly addressing the promised federal assistance.

Campaign spokesperson Ryan Radulovack told the New York Post that Blakeman had begun his campaign promising to 'bring Trump-style leadership to Albany'.

Radulovack argued that the Republican's closing message reinforced his alignment with Trump. He also accused Blakeman of defending 'everything Trump does', presenting that criticism as the Democratic campaign's assessment.

The spokesperson contrasted Blakeman's position with Hochul's record, saying the governor had returned money to residents and challenged Trump's policies.

He also pointed to approximately $4 billion (£2.99 billion or €3.57 billion) in public safety investments under Hochul's administration.

A 14 August 2026 announcement from the governor's office outlined nearly $4 billion in public safety spending since she took office.

The administration identified funding for gun violence prevention, prosecution, law enforcement equipment, subway security and other public safety initiatives.

The statement included more than $1 billion for gun violence prevention and over $680 million for prosecution support. Those figures reflect the administration's reported investments rather than an independent audit of the programmes' effectiveness.

The exchange underscored competing arguments in the final days of the campaign. Trump presented his relationship with Blakeman as an advantage that could unlock greater federal cooperation.

Hochul's campaign portrayed the same relationship as a reason for voters to reject the Republican challenger.

For New Yorkers voting on Tuesday, 3 November, Trump's promise raises a practical question about whether political alignment would translate into additional federal assistance.

The president has not identified which agencies, projects or funding arrangements would benefit from a Blakeman administration. With Hochul ahead in the latest surveys, whether that promise will influence voters remains uncertain.