Katie Miller, the wife of incoming White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, has faced criticism after admitting she did not vote in the 3 November midterm elections, despite previously encouraging Americans to head to the polls.

Her explanation that voting in Virginia could expose her home address prompted scepticism online, with social media users questioning her concerns about privacy and her decision not to participate in an election she was publicly discussing.

The admission came during CBS News' election-night coverage, as Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress following significant Republican losses. It has since attracted renewed attention after President Donald Trump announced on Friday, 6 November, that her husband would replace Susie Wiles as White House Chief of Staff.

Katie Miller's Voting Admission Sparks Online Backlash

During an interview with CBS News presenter Norah O'Donnell, Miller suggested that mothers struggling to balance childcare and other responsibilities had contributed to Republicans' electoral difficulties. O'Donnell then asked whether Miller, herself a mother of four, had voted.

'I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote you dox your own address,' Miller replied, explaining that she was concerned about protecting her family's safety and security.

Her response quickly drew criticism on X, particularly from users who questioned the apparent contradiction between her concerns about disclosing personal information and calls for stricter voter identification requirements.

'She wants voter ID but doesn't want to provide her address 😂,' wrote Lauren (@LaurenPcrna), while James Comer Pyle (@JamesComerPyle) questioned: 'So she is against secure elections?'

Others challenged Miller's decision to comment on Republican election losses despite not casting a ballot herself. 'If you don't vote, you can't complain about the results,' wrote Farrah Oxford (@OxfordFarr66929). Another user, @laughz4days, asked: 'Then wtf is she talking about politics if she don't vote ?'

Katie Miller admits she did not vote in the midterms pic.twitter.com/RoP9BHM8ZU — FactPost (@factpostnews) November 4, 2026

Miller's reported living arrangements also became part of the discussion. She and her husband reportedly reside in military housing, prompting some users to question her concerns about residential privacy. 'Don't they live on a base?' asked Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour), while @Seafloorese wrote: 'What about the SAVE act, Katie? And did you forget you live on a military base?'

Not every reaction was entirely critical. Owen Shroyer (@OwenShroyer1776) commented: 'The irony is hilarious but the honesty is admirable.'

Does Voting in Virginia Reveal Your Home Address?

Virginia's voter-registration laws permit certain authorised political organisations, candidates and groups to obtain records containing residential addresses, although access and use are subject to legal restrictions.

Casting a ballot does not itself automatically publish someone's home address online. However, voter-registration information can be accessible under specific circumstances, making the distinction between registering and voting important.

Miller has not publicly explained whether she explored available privacy protections before deciding against voting.

Meanwhile, Trump's announcement has placed renewed attention on the couple. In a Truth Social post on Friday, the president described Stephen Miller as 'one of my most trusted advisors' and confirmed that he would become Chief of Staff on Monday, 9 November.