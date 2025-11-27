Kim Kardashian's recent California Bar exam flop has gotten a 'harsh' response from older sister, Kourtney.

After the results came out, Kim revealed that Kourtney texted a wry message suggesting their late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., would probably tell her to skip the bar exam. Taking a jab at her several business ventures, Kourtney also noted that Kim has to take care of her four kids.

Inside Kourtney's Sisterly Reality Check

According to E! News, Kourtney's comment came after Kim shared a personal story about a strange coincidence during her study sessions, her computer crashed and displayed an unfamiliar photo of her father with the clock reading 2:13.

Curious, Kim looked up the angel number 213 and found it meant guidance towards her goals. She shared the insight with her family chat, only to be met with Kourtney's sharp reminder of her responsibilities at home.

''I think it's dad probably saying you shouldn't do the bar [exam]', the Poosh founder said, adding, 'You've got enough on your plate. You've got four kids'.

Kim admitted in a confessional that she felt frustrated by the text. In response, Kim retorted, 'Kourtney, listen to me, I'm a workaholic. I want to learn, and I'd rather be in f---ing law school than sitting at home all day'.

Kim's Long Road to the Bar

Kim's dream to become a lawyer like her father was not as smooth sailing as she had hoped.

She began her studies in 2019 through California's Law Office Study Program, an apprenticeship-based route that substitutes for traditional law school. In 2021, she passed the first-year 'baby bar' exam on her fourth attempt, celebrating widely on social media.

In July 2025, she sat for the full California Bar exam for the first time.

Despite months of intense preparation, Kim did not pass. Her public response was 'Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV', nodding to her All's Fair TV show character.

Psychic Predictions Gone Wrong

Part of Kim's bizarre journey involved spiritual guidance.

The SKIMS founder revealed that she consulted psychics who offered advice from her late father or insights about her future. However, after failing the bar, Kim lashed out at the advisers in a TikTok video, saying they had all given her false assurances. 'All of the f---ing psychics that we have met with... have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they're all full pathological liars', she said.

@enews Kim Kardashian isn’t trusting a crystal ball anymore.🔮 She slams psychics for predicting she would pass the bar. ♬ original sound - E! News

Social media users were quick to react at Kim's TikTok video, telling her that if she wants to be a lawyer, there is no 'shortcut', and law school is the only way. Commenters also said they're not surprised on the bar exam's results after the reality star stated that she's been using ChatGPT to review.

But while Kourtney offered a 'harsh reality' at home, support from her other inner circle has been strong. Khloé encouraged her with messages of pride and motivation, while close friends praised her resilience and work ethic as both a businesswoman and a mother of four.

Kim later admitted that she would try again for the bar exam next time.