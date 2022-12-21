Bournemouth's Adam Smith scored the only goal of the game after he headed in to his own goal from an excellent cross from Kieran Trippier to take Newcastle to the Carabao Cup Quarter Final.

Newcastle dominated the game and should have scored more. Miguel Almiron, Trippier and Schar all went close to scoring but Callum Wilson had the best chance, even putting the ball in the net, however it was ruled out for offside.

Gary O'Neil's Bournemouth side will consider themselves unfortunate after defending brilliantly and creating a few opportunities of their own. Dominic Solanke having his effort from close range saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope.

In front of a 51, 579 crowd Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, earnt his first win over his former team as Newcastle manager. Howe was successful in two spells with Bournemouth and took them from the bottom of league 2 to a 9th place finish in the Premier League during the 2016/17 season.

Howe said after the game "there are reasons why we weren't at our best. A lot of players haven't had competitive action. There is a lot to reflect and analyse."

Kieren Trippier told NUFC TV it was important to get the win after the international break for the World Cup in Qatar. He also said "we have to be patient in possession. Teams are going to come here now and try to frustrate us because we are doing well and we deserve that respect now. We have to be mentally prepared for that."

Newcastle haven't won a domestic cup competition since 1955 and haven't reached a semi- final since 2005.

Newcastle is on a 7-game winning streak across all competition. When asked about this impressive streak Trippier said: "you don't want to look too far ahead but the manager speaks a lot about believing and I certainly do, that's why I came here in the first place. I think we need to believe as a team that we can do something special this season. On our day we can beat anybody."

They will find out who they play in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup in the draw on Thursday evening.