Newcastle United secured a 1-0 home win over Arsenal on Saturday evening thanks to a goal midway through the second half from Anthony Gordon.

It was a controversial victory for Eddie Howe's side as Gordon's goal needed a lengthy VAR check to declare that the goal should be awarded. There were checks for whether or not the ball went out of play in the build-up to the goal, whether Arsenal's Gabriel was fouled and if Gordon was offside.

The goal was subsequently given as VAR deemed nothing wrong with any of the actions in the lead-up to Gordon's goal. Controversy occurred in the first half as well with Arsenal's Kai Havertz deemed lucky to stay on the pitch after a poor challenge on Sean Longstaff.

Also, the home side were seemingly fortunate to not be down to 10 men as Bruno Guimaraes elbowed Jorginho shortly after the Havertz incident, but the Brazilian midfielder avoided any sort of punishment.

After Gordon's goal, Mikel Arteta's side looked to find their way back into the game but failed to get an equaliser with Newcastle holding out for a crucial victory. This handed Arsenal their first Premier League loss of the season.

After the game, Arteta furiously lashed out at the decision to award Gordon's goal. The Arsenal boss told BBC Sport: "It's embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands, in the Premier League, this league we say is the best in the world. I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed."

Saturday also saw Manchester United record a dramatic late win away against Fulham, with captain Bruno Fernandes scoring in second-half stoppage time to give Erik ten Hag's side a massive victory.

Manchester United felt they had gone in front much earlier in the game as a well-worked free-kick that involved Christian Eriksen and Alejandro Garnacho was finished off by a close-range finish from Scott McTominay. However, Harry Maguire was offside in the build-up despite not touching the ball, as he was active in the play from attempting to make contact with the ball.

After losing back-to-back home games to Manchester City and Newcastle prior to facing Fulham, a win was needed for ten Hag to ease the pressure on him. Still, it has been a poor start to the season for the Red Devils across all competitions and more positive results are needed to ensure ten Hag's job remains safe.

Sheffield United also managed to secure a dramatic late victory on Saturday as Oliver Norwood converted a controversially awarded penalty against Wolves in the 10th minute of stoppage time at Bramall Lane to give the Blades their first Premier League win of the season.

Wolves thought they had rescued a point when Jean-Ricner Bellegarde came off the bench to equalise in the dying moments of normal time and subsequently cancel out Cameron Archer's opener. The winning penalty came from Fabio Silva making minimal contact with George Baldock's leg, with VAR eventually awarding the penalty and leaving Wolves boss, Gary O'Neil, furious at the decision.

Jeremy Doku was in superb form for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side demolished AFC Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Doke opened the scoring for the home side on the half-hour mark before assisting Manchester City's next four goals, which included setting up two for Bernardo Silva.

Doku also assisted goals scored by Manuel Akanji and Phil Foden, whilst youngster Oscar Bobb came off the bench to set up Nathan Ake for Manchester City's sixth goal of the game. The result takes Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with previous leaders, Tottenham Hotspur, in action on Monday night when they host Chelsea and can return to the top spot with a win.

Saturday's Premier League action also saw Brentford overcome West Ham United at home, after previously trailing 2-1 in the game, with centre-back Nathan Collins getting the winner. This marks West Ham's third league defeat in a row, with David Moyes' side also having won just one out of their last seven league games.

The rest of the Premier League games on Saturday included Crystal Palace defeating Burnley 2-0 away from home, handing Vincent Kompany's side their fourth defeat on the bounce. Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park, with a late own goal by Ashley Young gifting Brighton a point.

Sunday's action saw Liverpool rescue a point away from Luton Town and avoid a major upset at Kenilworth Road. Tahith Chong gave Luton the lead in the 80th minute as he finished off a brilliant counterattack from the home side.

Then in the fifth minute of stoppage time, substitute Luis Diaz headed in a cross from Harvey Elliot to earn Jurgen Klopp's side a draw. It was an incredibly emotional moment for Diaz as he dedicated the goal to his father who has been kidnapped in his native Colombia and is still missing.

Also, Nottingham Forest recorded a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa on Sunday, thanks to goals from Ola Aina and Orel Mangala.