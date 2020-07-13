Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, who recently got engaged after the former popped the question with a £250,000 diamond engagement ring he designed himself, are reportedly going to tie the knot next year in two separate weddings costing a whooping £4 million.

According to a report in The Sun, Nicola Peltz's billionaire father Nelson Peltz is going to pay for the wedding, while Brooklyn Beckham's famous parents David and Victoria Beckham want to "contribute" to the amount.

Brooklyn, 21, and Nicola, 25 will reportedly have two nuptials, one each in their respective native countries. Before the wedding ceremonies in the United Kingdom and Florida, the couple will allegedly sign prenups at the behest of the actress's 78-year-old father, who is said to be worth £1.34 billion.

Brooklyn's only sister, nine-year-old Harper, will reportedly be "chief bridesmaid" at the wedding, while the photographer's younger brothers Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, will act as his "ushers."

"Everyone is delighted for them. Brooklyn has always looked up to his parents and grandparents, who have been married for a combined 70 years, and that's what he wants," a source said.

According to the outlet, it was Harper Beckham who took the couple's engagement picture they shared on Instagram to announce the news. The picture showed Brooklyn and Nicola embracing in the Cotswolds, with the actress wearing a stunning yellow dress designed by her future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx," Brooklyn captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham also congratulated the duo on Instagram by sharing the lovely picture and called it "the most exciting news." "We could not be happier . . . wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much x," the fashion designer wrote on behalf of her and her footballer husband.

Brooklyn and Nicola met three years ago at the Coachella US music festival and started dating at the end of last year. The couple self-isolated together in the United States during coronavirus lockdown. Their parents met earlier this year after David and Victoria flew to Florida to stay with Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia.