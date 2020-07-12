Brooklyn Beckham took to Instagram on Saturday to confirm the news of his engagement to girlfriend Nicola Peltz. The couple has been dating for the last seven months. The oldest child of David and Victoria Beckham was isolating with his girlfriend in New York City till last month.

The 21-year-old photographer gushed about his engagement. He told his fans that he popped the question to his "soulmate" and vowed to be the "best husband and daddy someday".

Brooklyn Beckham shared a stunning picture of him and Nicola Peltz, 25. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx," he captioned the picture.

The photographer kept his hand on the actress' waist, while she kept her ring-clad hand to his face. The picture was clicked by Brooklyn's little sister Harper, nine. Nicola looked stunning in a flowing yellow dress with frill detailing, while Brooklyn looked dapper in a navy suit and trouser for the engagement photo.

In an identical post on Nicola's Instagram with the same picture, the actress admitted she was feeling like the "luckiest girl in the world". It appears that the picture was taken at the Beckhams' Cotswolds country home after he returned to the UK.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been dating for seven months, which suggests they got together after his split from model Phoebe Torrance last October.

Rumours about them dating began first began circulating last November, when a picture emerged of them hugging. Nicola, who is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz, has "Bates Motel" and Transformers: Age of Extinction" to her credit. She attended Brooklyn's 21st birthday party at his family's Cotswolds home in March.

David and Victoria Beckham have given their blessing to their son and Nicola. "Brooklyn has been telling his friends in LA that he and Nicola are engaged. It's common knowledge among their group of friends. They are smitten," a source told Mirror.

Brooklyn and Nicola were quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic in New York City during the spring. During this time, they were also pictured attending a Black Lives Matter protest.

Brooklyn has previously dated Hana Cross and Chloe Grace Moretz.