Jennifer Lawrence has drawn online criticism after appearing in a new photoshoot for The Cut, with some social media users claiming the actress looks almost unrecognisable. The photographs have prompted speculation about possible cosmetic procedures, particularly upper blepharoplasty, as commenters discuss changes to her previously hooded eyes.

The 36‑year‑old appeared in the magazine's October/November 2026 issue to discuss her new haircare brand, Mes° Beauty, which launched on 27 October. Following publication of the images, many users focused on her appearance and compared the latest portraits with older photographs.

Social Media Speculates Over Cosmetic Procedures

The photographs, taken by Bryce Anderson, prompted discussion across X and Reddit, where some users questioned whether Lawrence had undergone additional cosmetic procedures. Some argued that her eyes appeared noticeably different, although photographs alone cannot establish whether someone has undergone surgery.

One X user said Lawrence's previously heavy‑lidded eyes had contributed to her appearance and speculated about upper blepharoplasty, writing: 'She doesn't even look like herself anymore. What a shame.'

Another user responded to photographs shared by Film Updates, writing: 'STOP GETTING NEW FACES. Your old face was fine, Jennifer. What the heck?!' and adding: '0/10 hate it.'

Similar comments appeared in a Reddit discussion, where one poster said they would not have recognised Lawrence without her name accompanying the photographs. Others debated whether the actress's appearance was the result of cosmetic treatments or the styling of the photoshoot.

Fans Mourn Jennifer Lawrence's Signature Hooded Eyes

The discussion intensified as commenters focused on Lawrence's eyelids. One user wrote, 'New Face, who dis?' while speculating that an eyelid procedure had changed her appearance.

The same user said they missed seeing Lawrence's hooded eyes, writing: 'I miss seeing hooded eye celebrities. I felt so seen.' Other commenters discussed distinctive facial features and the expectations placed on Hollywood actresses.

Some users disagreed that cosmetic surgery explained the photographs and defended Lawrence against the criticism. Several Reddit posters suggested that make‑up, lighting and fashion photography could account for her appearance, while others questioned the level of scrutiny directed at women's faces.

Has Jennifer Lawrence Addressed Plastic Surgery Rumours?

Lawrence previously denied undergoing eyelid surgery during a 2023 conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview magazine. Addressing speculation about her changing appearance, she said: 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup,' attributing the difference to make‑up techniques.

She has also spoken publicly about other cosmetic treatments, including Botox and breast surgery. As IBTimes UK previously reported, Lawrence acknowledged using Botox while saying that maintaining facial movement remained important for her acting career.

In her latest interview with The Cut, Lawrence said she had undergone breast augmentation after welcoming her second child. She also discussed a possible future facelift, saying she wanted to feel confident about her appearance as a mother.

Jennifer Lawrence has not confirmed undergoing upper blepharoplasty and the latest allegations remain unverified. Reaction to the images has coincided with coverage of her new haircare venture, with much of the online discussion focusing on her appearance rather than the brand.