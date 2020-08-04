Niall Horan has confirmed his relationship with his new girlfriend Amelia Woolley with a cosy dinner date on Saturday.

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley were pictured together for the first time when they stepped out in London for a date on Saturday. The couple was seen getting cosy as they strolled towards home after a boozy dinner with friends at Fiume Battersea, reports Daily Mail.

The date is believed to be the first for the couple, who is speculated to have begun dating during coronavirus lockdown. Woolley, who is a designer shoe buyer working for Nicholas Kirkwood, wore a plunging wrap dress with polka dates for the special date. The 23-year-old paired the outfit with comfy Converse trainers and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and left her brunette locks loose.

Meanwhile, the "One Direction" star looked smart in a bold black and white print shirt which he paired with cream shorts and a pair of navy boat shoes. After finishing their dinner, the couple was spotted talking to their friends at the terrace of the Italian restaurant.

The date comes three weeks after a report in Daily Mail that states that the 1D star is getting "very serious" about Birmingham-born Woolley, whom he has been dating for around two months after they grew close during lockdown. A source told the outlet that the 26-year-old "is very serious about Amelia and lockdown has definitely intensified his feelings for her."

"Niall has been seeing Amelia for the last two months. He thinks Amelia's gorgeous but they also really get on – and she's told close friends this could be the real deal," the insider said.

According to the report, the couple met in London as Woolley works for shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood and moved to Kensington for her job. She spent a lot of time getting to know Horan at his London apartment after lockdown restrictions eased.

This is the first serious relationship for the "Slow Hands" singer since he called it quits with actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld in 2018. There were rumours about him dating fellow musician Selena Gomez late last year, but he refuted the reports in December clarifying he is very much single.