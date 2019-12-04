Niall Horan is putting to bed rumours that he is dating Selena Gomez after a harmless group photo and few exchanges on social media sparked the speculations.

The former One Direction singer talked about the dating rumours during a guest appearance on Australia's "Hit90.9 Brekkie Crew with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben" radio show on Tuesday. When asked if he is romantically involved with the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker, Horan set the record straight and said that he is currently not dating anyone or in a relationship.

"Do I have a girlfriend? No, I don't," he responded before adding, "I'm very much single, very much single."

Talking about relationships, Horan said that he is focused on his music career at the moment. But he has not completely shut down the possibility of being in a relationship. He explained that he is just not in a hurry to get a girlfriend since he believes that time will come naturally.

"It's not like you go, you really ever go out in a way to properly look for it. If it comes to you, it comes to you. And if something falls your way and if you meet someone or whoever, and then yea, we're just gonna' see what happens," Horan added.

A source said that Gomez and the "Slow Hands" singer have been friends for a long time. They have kept in touch through the years and because of this, they are often mistaken as dating. Gomez herself shut down the rumours when they were first linked together in 2015. She referred to Horan as an amazing friend and nothing more.

The dating rumours were reignited after Gomez was photographed bringing groceries to Horan's home in Los Angeles in October. The visit also came after they grabbed dinner with a group of friends and took a photo of the outing. In the photo, Horan has his arm around Gomez.

Horan and Gomez also fueled the dating rumours when they tagged each other on their Instagram posts. They exchanged messages back and forth, which had netizens wondering about the status of their relationship.