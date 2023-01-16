Nicole Kidman is reportedly looking to expand her family with her husband Keith Urban and wants to have a new baby.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress is already a mum to four children. She adopted Isabella, 28, and Connor, 27, after she suffered a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy during her marriage with Tom Cruise.

Meanwhile, she and Urban, also 55, have two biological daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12 who was born via surrogacy. But National Inquirer in its Jan. 23 issue claimed that with the children all grown up, she "longs to have more rugrats racing around their home once again." She reportedly wants to have ten children but worries about any pregnancy complications so she and her husband have entertained the idea of adopting a baby.

"Nicole has had pregnancy and fertility problems in the past that kept her family smaller than she had hoped for. Nicole found she and Keith got so wrapped up in raising the kids, she put the idea of adopting out of her head," an unnamed friend of the couple told the newspaper.

The insider added that "now that the girls are becoming more independent, Kidman sees that it is time that she and Urban "really work on bringing another child into their home." She is reportedly also looking forward to "all the happiness" that having a new baby would bring to the family.

The newspaper claimed that the couple has all the support from friends if they do decide to adopt a baby. They have reportedly already told their legal team to get the adoption papers ready and have received advice from actress Charlize Theron, who is also an adoptive mother to daughters Jackson and August.

The insider added, "Nicole sees how wonderful Charlize is with her two adopted daughters and how they've made this glorious bond as a family. It's been an inspiration to Nicole, and she believes she's still young enough and has the energy for another baby."

However, Kidman and Urban try to keep their marriage and family life private. They even kept Faith's birth a secret so reports that they want to adopt a baby should be taken with a grain of salt.