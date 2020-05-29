Nina Dobrev kept her relationship with Shaun White under the wraps for a few months, but when she confirmed their romance, she made sure to do it in a hilarious way.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, who first sparked dating rumours in March, took the next step in their relationship by making it Instagram-official. To confirm their relationship, "The Vampire Diaries" star took to the picture-sharing site on Thursday to share a picture of the new 'quarantine cut' she has given to her boyfriend.

While the first picture showed the Olympic gold medalist in a white T-shirt looking frightened of his girlfriend and the scissors in her hand, the second was a boomerang of him in his new look. The boomerang featured the American snowboarder in his new hairstyle looking amusingly at the large amount of his trimmed hair in Dobrev's hand, while the actress, dressed in a casual shirt and denim shorts, also looks at her work surprisingly.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser," the 31-year-old captioned the post adding a scissor emoji.

The athlete also shared pictures with his lady love on his Instagram account and captioned them: "My hairstylist said he wouldn't, so she did," adding emojis of a fearful face and a scissor.

"#QuarantineCuts," the 33-year-old added alongside the before and after photos of his new hairdo, as well as a sped-up video of Dobrev working on his hair.

People magazine had published a report about the couple's relationship earlier this month and stated that their friends were surprised about it at first. "Their friends were surprised at first about the relationship but now that they've seen them together it actually makes a lot of sense. They're both goofy and have a similar sense of humor and are super adventurous. They have plenty in common," a source revealed.

Speculations of the duo being in a relationship first made it to the news when they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu, California. White's hands were also spotted in a video shared by the "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" actress on her Instagram account last month, adding to the rumours that they are quarantining together.

The video was shared by Dobrev to demonstrate how she is taking extra care to wash her groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic, and even though she didn't mention the Olympian, fans were able to identify his hand through a tattoo. Dobrev has also been sharing several pictures of her from a road trip throughout Utah, Arizona, and Nevada on her Instagram account over the past week.

"If you gotta stay away from people and stay at home, make your home a tent and go on a #QuaranTrip," she wrote alongside a series of pictures that showed her posing next to welcome signs for each state.