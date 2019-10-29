Halloween is a festival dedicated to remembering the dead, so it would have been obvious for Nina Dobrev best known for her role in "The Vampire Diaries" to dress up as a supernatural character. However, the actress took everyone by surprise when she decided to go for laughs with a hilarious costume that only fashion insiders would understand.

On Sunday, Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to share the hilarious costume idea that she and her friend Lane Cheek created for Halloween. Her look was inspired by infamous fashion show crasher Marie Benoliel, a French YouTuber who was confronted by model Gigi Hadid when she crashed the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show.

The 28-year-old prankster made headlines when she stormed from the audience and walked the length of the runway on October 1, before Gigi Hadid spotted the intruder. The model placed a firm hand on her shoulder and escorted her off the runway. Security personnel then took over and ushered her to the exit.

Dobrev along with her producer friend Cheek recreated the pictures of the infamous encounter between the prankster and Hadid. The actress wore a black blouse underneath a black and white houndstooth tweed skirt-suit and completed her look with a black round top hat. While Cheek donned a dirty blonde wig, a long sleeve navy blouse and black hot pants over sheer black tights, to copy HHadid's look on the runway.

"They said I couldn't pull off the impossible, but look at me now! The most prestigious catwalk in the world." – Marie

@gigihadid @mariesinfiltre," Dobrev wrote on Instagram alongside recreated pictures from the viral Paris Fashion Week scene.

Dobrev and Cheek, in fact, looked surprisingly similar to Marie and Gigi Hadid as they nailed their expressions from the fashion show. The 30-year-old actress had impressed fans with another Halloween costume earlier this week, when she dressed up as singer-songwriter Billie Eilish from her look in "When The Party's Over" music video. The "Flatliners" star painted black lines running down her face and sported the singer's signature green hair for the look, reports Inquisitr.