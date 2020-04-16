As observed by market analysts, people are reportedly on a buying spree for gaming products. Indoor isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic is urging consumers to invest in ways to stay entertained. As of this writing, retailers have been reporting shortages with no definite restock schedules seen in the immediate future. Brand new units of the PS4, Xbox One, and Switch are almost impossible to find except from resellers at cutthroat prices. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X slated to release later this year, a data miner believes Nintendo could have something in store as well.

In late 2019, there were rumours of Nintendo Switch Pro being in development. The company's biggest competitors – Sony and Microsoft – already confirmed that they are making the next-generation jump in 2020. Tech industry pundits quickly speculated that Nintendo would match the pace and release a new version of the hybrid console. However, what was released was the Switch Lite and an upgraded model with slightly better battery life.

The Nintendo Switch recently received a new firmware update labelled version 10.0.0. This reportedly adds highly requested functionalities that players have requested since the game system debuted in 2017. Meanwhile, Mike Heskin opted to dig into the code of the update and allegedly found some fascinating details, as reported y Tom's Guide. He claims to have discovered data pointing to "preliminary support" for an unidentified model tagged as "nx-bcd."

Moreover, Heskin states that there are hints of a secondary screen integrated with the upcoming next-generation Switch. While it was not exactly specified as to how this will be accomplished, other sources suggest that it might resemble a clamshell mechanism much like the 3DS. Given Nintendo's previous offerings with a dual-screen setup, it is a possibility.

Another practical reason for the secondary screen is the likely addition of 3DS games support. With the PS5 and Xbox Series X flaunting backwards compatibility, Nintendo is probably planning to tap into its sizeable library of titles for one of its best-selling platforms. Earlier this year, the Japanese gaming outfit assured consumers that it has no plans to release a new game system in 2020.