Casey Affleck has made it clear that it wasn't him who threw Ana de Armas' life-size cut-out in the trash after her split from his brother Ben Affleck. In fact, Casey has only great things to say about the actress and believes she won't be having any issues finding a new lover after the recent break-up.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new movie "Our Friend," Casey said: "I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else," the 45-year-old added.

Casey also expressed high hopes about de Armas' acting career, saying: "I saw her performance as Marilyn Monroe in this movie called Blonde, which hasn't come out, and I would bet a lot that she's gonna pick up every single award. She's gonna have a good year. I'm not too worried about her."

The "Good Will Hunting" actor dubbed de Armas a "catch" in every way. He added that even his brother Ben is not going to have any major problems with the break-up, though Casey will be there to carry him through it.

"My advice to them would be like, 'Yes, think long and hard about it, because quarantine is not fun if you're single," added Casey who has remained single throughout the pandemic.

To end the speculations if he threw out the de Armas cut-out which was placed by Ben's children outside his LA home, Casey said: "No, that's not me." A picture of a masked man throwing the cut-out into the garbage had recently gone viral on social media with people speculating it was Casey behind the mask.

"A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me," Casey clarified.